E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

‘Bitter pill to swallow’ as gyms must remain closed

PUBLISHED: 19:00 27 June 2020

Jack Cardy and his wife Connie opened Live Fit Gym in Manningtree last summer. Picture: JACK CARDY

Jack Cardy and his wife Connie opened Live Fit Gym in Manningtree last summer. Picture: JACK CARDY

Archant

Gym owners are still pinning their hopes on a July reopening in the wake of the announcement they must stay closed even when pubs open their doors on ‘Super Saturday’.

Suffolk Strength Academy is committed to ensuring their members can do as much as they can during the outbreak. Picture: SUFFOLK STRENGTH ACADEMYSuffolk Strength Academy is committed to ensuring their members can do as much as they can during the outbreak. Picture: SUFFOLK STRENGTH ACADEMY

Many had been preparing to reopen on July 4 after being closed for months and had started recalling equipment they had loaned out to members, installing infection control devices and putting hours into assessing all the risks.

But the industry was dealt another blow this week when Boris Johnson said gyms and leisure centres could not reopen on what is being dubbed ‘Super Saturday’ - the day pubs, cinemas, pubs, bingo halls and hair salons reopen to the public for the first time since March.

MORE: ‘It’s good but scary’ - Pubs to reopen across Suffolk from July 4

Ben Gray owns the Suffolk Strength Academy in Ipswich. Picture: SUFFOLK STRENGTH ACADEMYBen Gray owns the Suffolk Strength Academy in Ipswich. Picture: SUFFOLK STRENGTH ACADEMY

Ben Gray, owner of the Suffolk Strength Academy based in Ipswich, said; “We are trying not to get too frustrated about it but I don’t get some of the decisions the Government are making at the moment.

“I don’t have all of the information to hand but there do seem to be some myths about gyms.

“We aren’t dirty, we clean all the time and did so before Covid.

You may also want to watch:

“Germs can stay on the surfaces of machines, but they are very easy to clean.”

Outdoor gyms are allowed to reopen and boot camp-style classes of up to five people can take place outside but for many gyms this still limits their income.

“We wouldn’t have survived without our members,” Mr Gray added.

“The government assistance has helped a lot but now we are chomping at the bit to get back now.”

Live Fit Gym in Manningtree only opened last summer and owner Jack Cardy is disappointed that after a successful first year the business won’t be allowed to open next week.

“It is a bitter pill to swallow,” he admitted. “It has been mixed messaging which is tough.

“I completely understand the government need to get the economy going, but for them not to open us alongside pubs and other places is difficult.”

Mr Cardy pointed out that pubs bring in more tax revenue for the government than gyms do.

A spokesman for the Department of Culture, Media and Sport said: “We are continuing to work with representatives from the gym and leisure centre sectors on plans for a safe, phased reopening with the ambition for this to happen from mid-July, subject to public health guidance.”

MORE: Pub group boss toasts ‘news we’ve all been waiting for’ as UK eases slowly out of lockdown

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

50 pub quiz questions for you to test your knowledge

Cardinal Thomas Wolsey appears in this week's quiz, but which monarch is he associated with Picture: GREGG BROWN

Storms to hit Suffolk and Essex this morning before temperatures rise to 30C

A yellow weather warning for storms has been isssued across Suffolk and Essex Picture: GETTY IMAGES/iSTOCKPHOTO

Plans for new 200,000 bird chicken farm near rural village submitted

A new 188,000 bird chicken farm is planned near to Thorndon in Suffolk. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man understood to have died after falling from third floor flat in Ipswich

Police at the scene of the incident at a block of flats off Duke Street, Ipswich Picture: BRAD JONES

Two people taken to hospital as ‘precaution’ after blaze at Suffolk guest house

Firefighters attended the scene at The Highwaymans guest house near Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Most Read

50 pub quiz questions for you to test your knowledge

Cardinal Thomas Wolsey appears in this week's quiz, but which monarch is he associated with Picture: GREGG BROWN

Storms to hit Suffolk and Essex this morning before temperatures rise to 30C

A yellow weather warning for storms has been isssued across Suffolk and Essex Picture: GETTY IMAGES/iSTOCKPHOTO

Plans for new 200,000 bird chicken farm near rural village submitted

A new 188,000 bird chicken farm is planned near to Thorndon in Suffolk. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man understood to have died after falling from third floor flat in Ipswich

Police at the scene of the incident at a block of flats off Duke Street, Ipswich Picture: BRAD JONES

Two people taken to hospital as ‘precaution’ after blaze at Suffolk guest house

Firefighters attended the scene at The Highwaymans guest house near Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘I felt empty and horrible’ - woman, 83, devastated after weed killer allegedly poured over garden

Marie's lawn after weed killer was allegedly poured over it Picture: LIZA PUTWAIN

Pub launches luxury ‘dining pods’ ahead of post-lockdown reopening

Three dining pods will be open from July 4 at the Anchor Inn in Nayland, offering people who are shielding a safe space to dine in the summer evenings. Picture: ANCHOR INN

‘Bitter pill to swallow’ as gyms must remain closed

Jack Cardy and his wife Connie opened Live Fit Gym in Manningtree last summer. Picture: JACK CARDY

Born in lockdown – the babies bringing joy to families during the pandemic

Maeve, Finley and Elsiemay were all born during lockdown. Credit: HOLLY ALGAR/MEG EMENY/SOPHIA SOUTHEY

WEIRD SUFFOLK: The ghost seen at Brandon Country Park carrying a candle-lit skull

Who is the ghost seen at Brandon Country Park? Picture: Sonya Duncan