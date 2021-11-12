On yer bike, Santa! Charity launches Ipswich to North Pole cycle challenge

Gym users are being challenged to ride the 2,621 mile distance from Ipswich to the North Pole - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A Suffolk-based charity has launched its latest fundraising drive, calling on families, individuals, gyms and businesses to sign up to ‘Cycle Santa’.

Fresh Start new beginnings (FSNB), which provides therapeutic services for young victims of sexual abuse, is hosting a festive fundraising challenge, starting on Monday, for gym users to cycle the 2,621 mile distance from Ipswich to the North Pole.

Local businesses are also being invited to host their own 'Cycle Santa' and organise a ride for staff in late November or December, with the charity providing guidelines, health and safety tips and Santa outfits for colleagues taking part.

Finally, a Festive Fun Day will be held on Sunday, December 5, in Ipswich, featuring an organised family cycle ride.

Families and teams will leave Venue16 at Greshams and cycle a five-mile route before returning to the finish line, where Father Christmas and his helpers will join the attractions, street food stalls and activities for children.

FSNB fundraiser Carrie Baker said: “Every penny raised will go towards providing therapeutic services to children and families who have experienced indescribable trauma and our help can make the world of difference.

“Please join us in getting festive and get pedalling to support our work. We can’t wait to see everyone’s fantastic Santa selfies and pedalling pics.”

To find out more, or to register to take part, contact Carrie Baker at carrie@fsnb.org.uk.

FSNB provides a therapeutic service, tailored to the unique individual needs of child victims of sexual abuse.

For more information on the charity, which supports about 200 children per year, with an average of 50 on the waiting list, visit fsnb.org.uk

FSNB is also inviting teams to sign up for its first ever Christmas quiz at Venue16 on December 15.

Teams can be made up of two to six people and entry includes a chilli and rice dinner.

FSNB fundraiser Carrie Baker added: “It’s set to be a fantastic night out with some lovely food and prizes."

To register your interest and be part of the first FSNB Christmas Quiz, email Carrie or visit fsnb.org.uk/events.



