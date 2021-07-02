Published: 5:30 AM July 2, 2021

Planning permission has been granted to turn the former Barclays Bank building into flats - Credit: Archant

The former Barclays Bank building in Hadleigh will be turned into two flats and a commercial unit after planning permission was granted.

Babergh District Council gave the proposal the green light on Monday, June 28, despite concerns raised by local residents.

The branch, which was in a Grade II listed building in the heart of Hadleigh, closed its doors in June 2018, leaving just the town's TSB.

TSB then announced it would close its branch in Hadleigh last year, leaving the town of more than 9,000 people without a bank.

Hadleigh mayor, Frank Minns, campaigned to halt the closure of the town’s last remaining bank, however TSB bosses said it would not reconsider, closing its doors for the final time back in May.

The Barclays building will now be converted into two one bedroom flats and the ground floor used for commercial use following the approval of the plans.

You may also want to watch:

The proposal was cited as disappointing by local residents at the time, and Hadleigh Town Council also believed more could be done to advertise the property to return it to a retail unit.

Work can now begin on the conversion and it is expected to commence soon.