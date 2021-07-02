News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Former Barclays Bank in Hadleigh to be converted into flats

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 5:30 AM July 2, 2021   
Barclays Bank on Hadleigh's High Street is set to close on June 1. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Planning permission has been granted to turn the former Barclays Bank building into flats - Credit: Archant

The former Barclays Bank building in Hadleigh will be turned into two flats and a commercial unit after planning permission was granted. 

Babergh District Council gave the proposal the green light on Monday, June 28, despite concerns raised by local residents. 

The branch, which was in a Grade II listed building in the heart of Hadleigh, closed its doors in June 2018, leaving just the town's TSB.

TSB then announced it would close its branch in Hadleigh last year, leaving the town of more than 9,000 people without a bank.

Hadleigh mayor, Frank Minns, campaigned to halt the closure of the town’s last remaining bank, however TSB bosses said it would not reconsider, closing its doors for the final time back in May. 

The Barclays building will now be converted into two one bedroom flats and the ground floor used for commercial use following the approval of the plans. 

You may also want to watch:

The proposal was cited as disappointing by local residents at the time, and Hadleigh Town Council also believed more could be done to advertise the property to return it to a retail unit.

Work can now begin on the conversion and it is expected to commence soon. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Man airlifted to hospital after crash on country road
  2. 2 Noah’s Ark is LEAVING after UK stay sparked row of 'biblical proportions'
  3. 3 'The door will always be ajar' - Cook on 'drastic action' and a possible way back for demoted players
  1. 4 Escape to the Country films in Suffolk village
  2. 5 Town's six summer signings begin training as Cook's squad prepare for new campaign
  3. 6 'We can't imagine life without him' - Family's tribute to Joe Langfield, 27
  4. 7 More than 100 children isolating after Covid cases at Sudbury school
  5. 8 Hospital IT manager jailed after seven-year £800k scam exposed
  6. 9 How many of these ‘lost’ Suffolk villages have you heard of?
  7. 10 New children's home approved despite neighbours' fears over parking
Hadleigh News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Igor and Jelena with Pete Shelcot. Cladding Crisis in Ipswich, Wherstead Road Picture: CHARLOTTE BO

Investigations | Special Report

Revealed: The faces of Ipswich families trapped in dangerous homes worth £0

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
The bottle bank at Fore Street near Saint Clare's Catholic Church Framlingham

East Suffolk Council

'Outrageous' - hundreds of empties dumped at overflowing bottle bank

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Ed Sheeran has sponsored Ipswich Town's kits for the 2021/22 season. 

Ed Sheeran factor sees Ipswich Town hit record shirt sales

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Rekeem Harper (centre) alongside chief executive Mark Ashton (left) and manager Paul Cook (right). Photo: ITFC

Ipswich Town Transfer News | Video

'The signings haven't stopped' - Cook's pledge to fans as Penney makes...

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus