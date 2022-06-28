Former town council manager named as woman who died in A11 crash

A former Suffolk town council manager who died in a crash on the A11 has been named locally - Credit: Google Maps

A woman who died in a crash on the A11 has been named locally as a former Suffolk town council manager.

Emergency services were called to Roudham at 9.40am on Sunday, June 26, following a collision which involved a blue Citroen Dispatch van and a cycle.

The cyclist, a woman in her 50s, who was pronounced dead at the scene, has been named locally as Cheryl Tye.

Part of the road was closed for several hours following the incident and an air ambulance also attended the scene.

A diversion route was put in place by police.

National Highways East confirmed the road reopened just before 1.50pm.

In a tribute, former Hadleigh Town Council mayor Frank Minns said Cheryl achieved some "really good" things as council manager.

Mr Minns added: "She was at the council for about 15 months and she was quite a dynamic and determined person and unmistakably from Yorkshire.

"She did some really good things and her biggest public triumph was last year's Christmas in Hadleigh, which was really largely down to her organising it and it was a huge public success.

"She had a close connection with this council and it owes her a great debt for what she did while she was working for Hadleigh Town Council.

"We are all deeply saddened and shocked to hear about what happened to her.

"There are things that she did that will be remembered and she was a real tower of strength in helping me for things we could and couldn't do during the pandemic.

"She was a fine and honest person and I had quite a close working relationship with her and whatever I achieved I would not have managed without her support.

"We must all think of her in fondness and with thanks."