PUBLISHED: 15:52 12 February 2019

A competition winner will see their artwork featured on a chocolate box. Pictured from left, Vicky Matthews of EACH and Hadleigh Maid'’s Gavin Bowie and Natalie Morris. Picture: MICHAEL JARVIS/EACH

Sweet success is in store for budding young artists - with the chance to see their work on the front of a chocolate selection box.

Suffolk chocolatier Hadleigh Maid is launching a charity competition,

The search is on for children aged up to 12 to design the front of a special version of the company’s 112g selection box. The best artwork will be used online and in shops from the end of March.

For every purchase, a donation will go to East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH), after Hadleigh Maid recently became a corporate partner of the charity.

Gavin Bowie, Hadleigh Maid marketing director, said: “We’re delighted to have been accepted by EACH as one of their fundraising partners, donating money to such a deserving cause.

“To create further awareness and promote our partnership, we’re excited to announce our new competition and invite children to submit their designs. Who knows, you could see your design on the front of one of our selection boxes that’ll soon be generating much-needed funding, so please start drawing and enter. We can’t wait to see your creations! Good luck.”

Vicky Matthews, EACH Suffolk Corporate fundraiser, said: “EACH is really excited to be working with such a well-respected business in the community, and the art competition marks only the start of our partnership.”

Hadleigh Maid has also set up a code – EACH – for EACH supporters to use when buying products on its website. Any customers who use it will see 10% of the total cost of their order donated to the charity.

The contest is running from February 13 to March 12. To enter, download a competition pack from the Hadleigh Maid website.

