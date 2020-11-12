E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Covid issue ‘more widespread’ than care home outbreak, warns Hadleigh mayor

PUBLISHED: 17:57 12 November 2020 | UPDATED: 17:57 12 November 2020

Hadleigh needs to

Hadleigh needs to "redouble its efforts" in curbing the spread of coronavirus after clusters of cases at Magdalen House Care home and the high school, says mayor Frank Minns. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND/ GOOGLE MAPS

CHARLOTTE BOND/ GOOGLE MAPS

The mayor of Hadleigh is urging residents to “redouble” their efforts in preventing the spread of coronavirus after a cluster of cases were discovered at a care home and the town’s high school.

There has been a Covid-19 outbreak at Magdalen House care home in Hadleigh Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDThere has been a Covid-19 outbreak at Magdalen House care home in Hadleigh Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Hadleigh Town Council said it must be seen as a “Covid hotspot” following the outbreak at Magdalen House Care Home, where 45 people have tested positive, with mayor Frank Minns reminding residents to take the virus seriously.

The cases were confirmed on Tuesday and have affected 33 members of staff and 12 residents, with public health bosses describing it as a “worrying situation”.

MORE: 45 people test positive for coronavirus at Hadleigh care home

The council said: “This must be a very difficult time for the staff and residents involved and the town council sends them all our very best wishes as they deal with this. It also brings home the importance of following the government’s guidance on wearing a mask, keeping a safe distance from other people and regularly washing your hands.”

The town’s mayor, Frank Minns, said the situation in the town is “more widespread than we realise” and reminded residents to understand how important the measures are.

Frank Minns, mayor of Hadleigh, urged residents to download the NHS app and Frank Minns, mayor of Hadleigh, urged residents to download the NHS app and "redouble" efforts to prevent Covid-19 spread. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

It comes after four positive cases were confirmed at the town’s high school yesterday and more than 150 people were sent home to self-isolate.

MORE: Nearly 150 students and staff isolating after Covid cases at Hadleigh school

“Wear your mask, wash your hands and be very careful,” said Mr Minns. “We must redouble our efforts and always err on the side of caution.”

Mr Minns said the cases at the care home and the school are “quite worrying”, and hopes these incidents will bring home how important the measures in place are.

“This is not just about the cases at the care home as it is more widespread than we realise,” he said.

Four coronavirus cases were confirmed at Hadleigh High School Picture: GOOGLE MAPSFour coronavirus cases were confirmed at Hadleigh High School Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Mr Minns urged people to download the NHS Covid-19 app and said the town council is preparing posters to remind people of the safe distances when in the town.

The latest coronavirus figures, published on Wednesday evening, revealed Babergh is the district with the highest infection rate in Suffolk, recording 126 cases per 100,000 people in the week up to November 7.

MORE: Covid infection rates rise again in Suffolk and north Essex

Health chiefs are set to discuss the coronavirus cases that have recently been reported in Hadleigh.

Yesterday, Mick Fraser, Suffolk county councillor for Hadleigh, urged residents to continue to follow social distancing guidelines and moved to reassure residents that health chiefs are working to ensure the cases can be contained.

He said: “It’s a fair sized town and there’s been some discussion about the care home on social media.

“Suffolk County Council is working with local partners and the NHS to ensure these cases are addressed.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

