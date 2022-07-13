Father and son smash cricket records with 340-run partnership

Isaac also became the fist person to reach a double-century for Hadleigh Cricket Club. - Credit: Justin Toombs

A father and son from Hadleigh Cricket Club have smashed records with an opening batting partnership worth 344 runs.

Justin and Isaac Toombs shared an opening stand that saw the record for the highest ever partnership for the club beaten, while 17-year-old Isaac became the first player to score a double-century for Hadleigh.

Hadleigh racked up a total of 422, another record, with Isaac scoring 209 from 121 balls, while his father Justin scored 141 from 117 balls.

Justin, 47, said it was a "really nice, special feeling" to be able to share the moment with his son.

Justin added: “It’s a bit bizarre, you just enjoying batting, you don’t go out for these things. It was a lot of fun, I was surprised, it was great, it’s a nice thing to have done.

“It was really lovely because it’s one of those sports that you can still play together. That was my first hundred for Hadleigh as well so having him there when I got that was really nice.

“I was delighted when he got to a hundred, and I was wondering if I would get there or not. So it was about breaking it down."

Isaac (front row, two from right) and Justin (back row, three from left), posted an opening partnership of 344 runs. - Credit: Justin Toombs

Hadleigh won the fixture against Worlington Cricket Club on Saturday, July 9 by 350 runs.

Justin said: “Once I got to a hundred I got word that we were getting close to the all-time partnership record so that was the first time that I was aware.

“The thing for me was that as a dad I was looking at Isaac so I wasn’t really thinking about my own batting, I was just enjoying watching him.

“I kept saying to him you’ve just got to concentrate and not give it away. It was such a long time that it was about focusing and concentrating on every ball.

“We were meeting in the middle and setting targets, like at drinks we want to be at this score, targeting what we were trying to do.

“My younger son was playing as well, so he came out at drinks and it’s just really nice that as a club we have quite a lot of fathers and sons and siblings who play and it’s nice as a sport to be included.

“When I go and watch them play football and things like that you’re just watching whereas cricket you’re actually playing and participating together.

“It’s a really nice, special feeling.”