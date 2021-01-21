Hadleigh business revives old laptops to help schools with remote learning
- Credit: Andrew Frolish
More children will be able to access a laptop, PC or tablet during the lockdown thanks to a Hadleigh business which is working with 12 schools to ensure all kids have the right equipment.
The Device Recycle scheme, run by owner of Home Computer Services, Neil Bevis, is one of a number of community projects under the 'Hadleigh Community Support' group.
The group, run by Mr Bevis, brings small services and charities together to support residents through these difficult times.
The 47-year-old is calling for more people in the area to donate their old and unused devices, so they can be used by families trying to access remote learning while schools are closed.
A lot of the devices he receives are often unusable, but Mr Bevis and his team use the parts of a number of devices to make one work.
All of the data on any device donated will be completely erased.
"Many people have laptops, PCs and tablets sitting in a cupboard and they are not sure what to do with them," said Mr Bevis, who also runs Just Food in Hadleigh.
"You might think they are worthless, but they can serve a great use.
"So many children are trying to do their work on their parents phones, but it's just not practical."
Mr Bevis, who has lived in the town all his life, is now working with 12 schools in and around Hadleigh to donate the devices to those in need.
Today he had a visit from Andrew Frolish, from St Mary's Church of England Primary School in Hadleigh, who took away four fully-functioning devices to be used by families.
Previously, Mr Bevis was doing it all off his own back and managed to donate 84 devices in three months to families trying to home school.
With the backing of the schools, Mr Bevis hopes he will have even more devices donated than ever before.
He said the scheme has been a real community effort - along with his foodbank 'Just Food' - and it is great to help those in need.
For more details about the Hadleigh Community Support group and how you can help, visit its Facebook page.
Devices can be dropped off at the Home Computer Services office in Clopton Gardens, Hadleigh, but it is best to call or message in advance.