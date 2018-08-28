Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 5°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Injured woman, 79, kept warm by ‘hero dog’ while waiting hours for ambulance

PUBLISHED: 22:40 19 November 2018 | UPDATED: 22:41 19 November 2018

Bowsa the heroic dog Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Bowsa the heroic dog Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Archant

An elderly woman was comforted by a local dog while she spent three and a half hours shivering on a Suffolk road waiting for an ambulance to arrive.

Bowsa the heroic dog Picture: RACHEL EDGEBowsa the heroic dog Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Don Cox, 71 from Hadleigh, was out walking his dog, Bowsa, on Saturday, November 17, when he stumbled across a woman with a nasty head injury lying in the middle of Meadows Way.

When he went to check if she needed help, Mr Cox found the 79-year-old had collapsed in the street, banging her head and scraping her hand in the process – leaving her unable to get up, and getting colder by the second.

Despite many local residents phoning for an ambulance, the elderly woman was repeatedly told to wait. Meanwhile, members of the public were forced to divert passing cars to avoid an accident.

When Mr Cox arrived, he said the woman was desperately cold and shivering. It was then that he had the idea of introducing her to Bowsa, who snuggled up to the injured woman to keep her warm.

Bowsa the heroic dog Picture: RACHEL EDGEBowsa the heroic dog Picture: RACHEL EDGE

“The lady and her daughter were sitting in the middle of the road,” Mr Cox said. “The poor lady had a big bad cut on her forehead. She was shivering.

“We got her to lie down and one of the neighbours came down with one of those yoga mats, but because her hips were hurt we couldn’t get her properly on.”

The East Anglia Ambulance service said that because of the category of the injury and how busy they were, they could not get an to the woman quicker.

A spokesman said: “We would like to apologise for any distress caused by the wait.

Bowsa the heroic dog Picture: RACHEL EDGEBowsa the heroic dog Picture: RACHEL EDGE

“This was an extremely busy day for the trust, and the caller was advised that these kind of incidents (category C3) were experiencing estimated waits of up to 4 hours while we attended patients with life-threatening injuries and illnesses.”

Mr Cox described Bowsa, a six-year-old Labroador, Rottweiler and Husky cross, as a “big softie”.

While one of the neighbours brought the injured woman a hot water bottle, Mr Cox encouraged his dog to lie down with her.

“I didn’t know if he was going to do it or not,” he said. “He lay down and he actually had his head and paws over her. It was almost like he knew what was going on.”

Bowsa the heroic dog Picture: RACHEL EDGEBowsa the heroic dog Picture: RACHEL EDGE

“I kept phoning up the ambulance service and they said they were really busy.

“It was three and a half hours before the ambulance arrived. Her legs were going numb. That body heat was really important.”

The woman has since had surgery for her injuries and will remain in hospital until the end of November.

Cash from town centre car parking falls by £400,000 in a year

60 minutes ago Mariam Ghaemi
St Edmundsbury Borough Council is getting less money from its car parks in Bury St Edmunds town centre. Pictured is the Arc surface car park Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

A £400,000 fall in car parking revenue in Bury St Edmunds shows the need for government to provide greater support to town centres, a business leader has said.

Record £30,000 donation gets Surviving Winter appeal off to a flying start in Suffolk

46 minutes ago Brad Jones
Brad Jones, Joshua Hopkins and Tim Holder at the launch of the Surviving Winter Campaign 2018 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

This year’s Surviving Winter appeal has got off to one of its best ever starts in Suffolk – and has been boosted by a record £30,000 match funding pledge.

NSPCC calls for help over Christmas as calls to helpline increase

00:05 Will Jefford
The NSPCC have started their Christmas campaign. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

New figures show that 250 children were referred to the police or local authorities in Suffolk over the last 12 months by the NSPCC.

Car flips after two car crash on A1065

Yesterday, 18:58 Will Jefford
A VW Passat could be seen overturned on teh side fo the road. Picture: MILDENHALL POLICE

Police are at the scene of a two vehicle road traffic collision on the A1065 between Barton Mills and Lakenheath.

Injured woman, 79, kept warm by ‘hero dog’ while waiting hours for ambulance

Yesterday, 22:40 Amy Gibbons
Bowsa the heroic dog Picture: RACHEL EDGE

An elderly woman was comforted by a local dog while she spent three and a half hours shivering on a Suffolk road waiting for an ambulance to arrive.

Town’s ‘dismay’ at being ‘poor relation’ of Suffolk

Yesterday, 20:11 Andrew Papworth
Labour transport spokesman Jack Owen is unhappy at Suffolk County Council's decision not to build a bypass in Sudbury Picture: SUFFOLK LABOUR GROUP

Frustrated leaders have vented their anger at a council for scotching their hopes for a new relief road, saying it makes their town the “poor relation of Suffolk”.

Bailiffs threatened to take vulnerable mum’s children away in harrowing case of rule-breaking

Yesterday, 14:22 Andrew Papworth
Picture: Martin Keene/PA Wire

Ipswich Citizens Advice revealed the shocking case of the mother, who had depression and anxiety after giving birth, in a bid to call for new laws to crack down on debt collectors who flout the rules.

Most read

EastEnders actor praises firemen for ‘fantastic’ job in saving historic cottage

Firefighters managed to save the cottage in Wickhambrook Picture:MARIAM GHAEMI

‘I’m getting stronger and better each time I play’ – Dozzell hopes he caught Lambert’s eye in England win

Andre Dozzell was part of the England U20 side that beat Germany at Colchester last night. Picture: Pagepix

Town’s ‘dismay’ at being ‘poor relation’ of Suffolk

Labour transport spokesman Jack Owen is unhappy at Suffolk County Council's decision not to build a bypass in Sudbury Picture: SUFFOLK LABOUR GROUP

Opinion Andy’s Angles: Captain Chalobah, Andre’s display and Downes’ debut - observations as England U20s beat Germany

Trevoh Chalobah applauds the fans after the U20 game against Germany at Colchester Picture Pagepix

Construction is underway on a new Aldi

Artist impression of the Aldi opening soon in Newmarket. Picture: Aldi

Double blow for one town as two of its major employers contemplate making redundancies during the festive period

Haverhill HID Corporation in Haverhill

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24