Plans for 250-home estate and new business park submitted for ‘expanding town’

Proposals for a new 250 home estate and a business park in an ‘expanding town’ in Suffolk have been submitted to planners.

The new plans for land south of Tower Mill Lane in Hadleigh form part of a hybrid application submitted by Persimmon Homes to Babergh District Council.

The application involves two schemes which are planned to sit next to each other on the large area of land.

The first would see a mix of two, three and four bed properties as well as one and two bed apartments making up 250 homes.

A total of 87 affordable properties will be available including two bed bungalows.

On the east side of the development will be a 13.5 acre business park which will also provide space for a new pre-school building.

In an application submitted on behalf of Persimmon Homes, it is said that the new properties will help meet the housing needs of the surrounding area.

It is said that an emerging joint local plan for Babergh and Mid Suffolk District Councils suggests a target of 420 new homes a year should be set, a total of 7,560 new dwellings from 2018-36.

The emerging plan also lists Hadleigh as a focus for growth, suggesting the town should see 1,234 of the total homes required over the next 16 years.

Prior to submitting the application a public exhibition was held, allowing those in Hadleigh to see the new plans and give feedback.

The development company received 35 responses with the main concerns centred around six categories; access and parking, amenity and disturbance, open space and landscaping, drainage, local services and ecology.

Persimmon Homes said each point was “considered” and “concerns noted”. However, it added that the scheme did not need to be fundamentally changed to address the issues raised.

However, concerns have been raised on the online application page.

There have been 17 public comments online so far, none of them in support of the application.

Hadleigh Town Council has also opposed the application saying there is ‘insufficient infrastructure’ to accommodate the number of homes.

It also said the development would be “car dominated” with poor accessibility for pedestrians and cyclists.