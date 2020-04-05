E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Drone footage shows firefighters tackling chemical fire

PUBLISHED: 14:53 05 April 2020

Fire crews were called to Hadleigh on Saturday night Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Footage has shown firefighters tackling a fire outside a factory in Hadleigh.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to the fire at Primo Manufacturing in Lady Lane shortly after 7pm on Saturday, April 4.

The firm produces household and automotive cleaning materials for a number of leading brands.

A number of crews were alerted to the fire but in the end only a small number of firefighters attended.

A fire service spokesman said a police cordon was put in place as a precaution due to the hazardous materials inside.

The fire was out by 8.34pm.

No ambulance was called and there were no injuries.

