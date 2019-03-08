E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Can you help Hadleigh's relaunched foodbank?

PUBLISHED: 11:00 29 September 2019

Neil Bevis and Angela Gregg from Hadleigh Foodbank. Picture: HADLEIGH FOODBANK

Neil Bevis and Angela Gregg from Hadleigh Foodbank. Picture: HADLEIGH FOODBANK

Archant

A newly-relaunched foodbank in a Suffolk market town has appealed for local agencies to use it - allowing families to collect parcels without travelling to Ipswich.

Hadleigh Foodbank was relaunched in July and has provided 20 food parcels to families in the town since then - but one of organisers, Angela Gregg, said it was important that professional agencies in the town used them to help struggling families.

She said: "There are people from here who are referred to FIND foodbank in Ipswich. They are doing a wonderful job, but it isn't always easy for people from Hadleigh to get to Ipswich. We are here and ready to help.

"We hope the message about us will get out there so people in need can be referred here - we are ready to help."

Mrs Gregg works with Neil Bevis - and they are hoping to get a large boost from churches and schools who are donating to them from their Harvest Festival services over the next few weeks.

And they are also getting support from major supermarkets in the area - there are collection points at Morrisons and the Co-op in the town.

Mrs Gregg said: "We have help from Morrisons, the Co-op and Aldi as well as lots of support from members of the public."

At present she and Mr Bevis are organising the Foodbank and providing storage at their homes but they are looking for a site in Hadleigh where they can be based and where people can come for support.

"They often like to come to us rather than having deliveries because they don't want to draw attention to the fact that they have to use foodbanks," she said.

It is not just people without a job who rely on foodbanks - some people who move into the area for low-paid work struggle to be able to buy food while they are setting up their homes. The foodbank had supported one father with a daughter who had moved into the area with little notice.

But the foodbank does need financial and practical support from local people as well. It can be contacted by e-mail and has a Facebook page which outlines what it needs and how it can help local people.

It is working with Hadleigh Parish Church, the Salvation Army and Hadleigh Baptist Church and with schools in the town and nearby villages.

It also works and supports breakfast and lunch clubs in the area to get its message across.

