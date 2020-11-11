E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Nearly 150 students and staff isolating after Covid cases at Hadleigh school

PUBLISHED: 18:10 11 November 2020 | UPDATED: 18:10 11 November 2020

Four coronavirus cases were confirmed at Hadleigh High School Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Health chiefs are set to discuss the coronavirus cases that have recently been reported in Hadleigh after positive tests were confirmed at the town’s high school.

There has been a Covid 19 outbreak at Magdalen House care home in Hadleigh Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDThere has been a Covid 19 outbreak at Magdalen House care home in Hadleigh Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Nearly 150 students and staff at Hadleigh High School have been forced into isolation after four Covid-19 cases were confirmed at the school.

The news comes shortly after 33 members of staff and 12 residents at the nearby Magdalen House care home, located less than half a mile from the school, tested positive for coronavirus.

A spokesman for Suffolk County Council said Hadleigh High School, which is part of the South Suffolk Learning Trust, confirmed the positive Covid-19 tests on Wednesday.

Three teachers and one student have tested positive for the virus.

In total, 140 students and eight teachers are in isolation and following guidance from Public Health England (PHE).

A county council spokesman said: “There have been four identified cases of Covid-19 at Hadleigh High School.

“There are a number of pupils and staff isolating as per PHE guidance.”

Magdalen House care home has since closed to visitors and new residents in a bid to curb its outbreak.

Dr Ravikumar Balakrishnan, consultant in health protection at Public Health East of England, previously said steps were being taken to contain the spread of the virus in the community.

He said: “We very much understand how concerned residents, staff, family and friends are about Covid-19 infections in care homes and we are prioritising the safeguarding of this vulnerable group, which includes taking preventative measures to reduce the risk of further cases both in and out of the home.”

Suffolk County Council is due to hold a meeting on Thursday regarding the care home Covid-19 outbreak and the confirmed cases at the school.

Mick Fraser, Suffolk county councillor for Hadleigh, urged residents to continue to follow social distancing guidelines and moved to reassure residents that health chiefs are working to ensure the cases can be contained.

He said: “It’s a fair sized town and there’s been some discussion about the care home on social media.

“Suffolk County Council is working with local partners and the NHS to ensure these cases are addressed.”

