Tributes paid to “young and inspirational” science teacher

Daniel Greenwood was a science teacher at Hadleigh High School, who had worked at the school since 2016 Picture: ROBERT EDWARDS Archant

A Suffolk high school has paid tribute to a young, much-loved and talented teacher who died earlier this week.

Daniel Greenwood, thought to be in his 20s, was a science teacher at Hadleigh High School, in Highlands Road.

Headteacher Nicola Shingleton said: “Dan was passionate about achieving the best outcomes for all his students and worked tirelessly to meet the high standards he set himself.

“His enthusiasm, personality and commitment have been instrumental in inspiring us all, and he will be greatly missed by the whole school community.”

Dan joined the school in 2016 as a graduate intern and was commended for his “unerring enthusiasm for working with young people”.

Staff at the school broke the news to students yesterday. His death was confirmed by the school on Tuesday, March 26.

The cause of Mr Greenwood’s death is yet to be confirmed.

A statement released by the school says: “We are devastated by the sudden loss of Dan Greenwood, a young and an inspirational physics teacher who sadly passed away earlier this week.

“His passion and enthusiasm for physics was infectious and it quickly became apparent that he would become an excellent teacher.

“Dan was not just an outstanding, committed professional but a kind, supportive and caring friend to so many at the school.

“He made a tremendous contribution to the life of the school both within and beyond the classroom.”

A parent, who asked not to be named, said: “Our children are really upset at the death of Mr Greenwood who was a much liked teacher. He will be really missed by the children.”