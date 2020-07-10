E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Iconic Hadleigh store set for major new development

PUBLISHED: 20:00 10 July 2020

It is hoped the development will aid local first time buyers while revitalising the town centre Picture: WINCER KIEVNAAR ARCHITECTS

A historic Hadleigh hardware store is set to be redeveloped into 14 apartments and new shops after major plans were approved by Babergh District Council.

Partridges, which has been in the town for almost 200 years, will close as a result of the grand plans - which will also see the creation of a new public square and thoroughfare, linking George Street with the nearby Co-op store.

The site sits in the Hadleigh Conservation Area, and encompasses a series of Grade II listed buildings, however, Partridges itself is not listed and consent has been granted to demolish the shop and storage buildings in George Street and Magdalen Road.

The neighbouring buildings at 60 High Street and 2&3 George Street will remain.

While Partridges closing will leave a hole in the high street, it is hoped an investor may take the opportunity to retain a reduced sized Partridges store within the original building,

Hadleigh-based Wincer Kievenaar Architects, of Market Place, have been working on the scheme for two years.

Two public consultation events held by the firm in 2018 and 2019 found although locals were sad to see the much-loved store close, plans to help revitalise the high street while staying sympathetic to the local area were largely welcomed.

Phil Branton, the company’s director, said: “The design has evolved through a close examination and understanding of the site and its history, alongside the need to provide a viable redevelopment option which will improve the streetscape of the town and provide space for both public and private use. The apartments will appeal to first time buyers and downsizers.

“As well as a new frontage to Magdalen Street and George Street, the scheme seizes the opportunity to establish a new public square and thoroughfare with bench seating and trees, linking George Street with the Co-op, creating a new attraction for the town and hopefully stimulating footfall.”

A Partridges spokesman said he hopes the store’s legacy will live on.

They said: “The granting of planning permission for this redevelopment of the site brings an opportunity to rejuvenate this iconic shop and fits sympathetically into Hadleigh’s historic environment.

“It is our sincere hope that the legacy of Partridges will continue for many years to come and the centre of Hadleigh will continue to flourish.”

