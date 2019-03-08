Partly Cloudy

'They've caused us so much hassle' - garage's anger at brazen ram-raid

PUBLISHED: 12:28 05 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:32 05 July 2019

Serious damage was caused to the Londis garage at Lady Lane Hadleigh when it was ram raided in the early hours of Friday, July 5. Picture: ARCHANT

Serious damage was caused to the Londis garage at Lady Lane Hadleigh when it was ram raided in the early hours of Friday, July 5. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Garage workers have spoken of their anger after audacious ram-raiders stole money from a petrol station, leaving a trail of destruction.

The Londis garage at Lady Lane Hadleigh was ram raided in the early hours of Friday, July 5. Picture: ARCHANTThe Londis garage at Lady Lane Hadleigh was ram raided in the early hours of Friday, July 5. Picture: ARCHANT

The Londis/Gulf garage on the B1070 Lady Lane, Hadleigh had iron gated windows installed after a previous ram-raid - but discovered even those had been torn off the wall completely.

Staff were woken at 3am by police to tell them about the crime - the second in two years - after a white Nissan Primastar van was used to pull the wall away from the side of the garage.

Once inside thieves managed to steal cash from a safe, which was left behind at the property, leaving money strewn across the floor.

The vehicle made off before officers arrived, with no trace of the van when officers searched the area.

At 4.15am police received a further call following reports of a white Nissan Primastar van on fire in Gippeswyk Park, in Ancaster Road, Ipswich. Fire crews assisted with the fire and the van was recovered.

Harry, a key holder at the garage who asked us not to use his surname, said: "They've gained barely anything yet they've caused us so much hassle.

"We will lose a lot of sales as we've had to close the garage all morning.

"We had shutters put up along with the iron gates following the raid in 2017, so it's crazy that even with these precautions we've still come under attack."

A petrol station in Lady Lane, Hadleigh was ram raided last night. Picture: ARCHANTA petrol station in Lady Lane, Hadleigh was ram raided last night. Picture: ARCHANT

The amount of money taken is unknown at this time, but a cordon remains in place while an investigation gets underway.

One Hadleigh resident, who asked not to be named, said: "This isn't the first time it's happened, so it's pretty crazy as the damage is awful."

Staff at the garage are now trying to find a builder to do some temporary repair work to keep the property safe.

Harry added: "The weekend is one of our busiest times, and we are really struggling to find a builder available to help move the rubble and board up the building."

The garage has now opened but only taking cash payments at this time.

