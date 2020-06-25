Swimming pool building demolished as new £2.4m project nears completion

The old Hadleigh swimming pool has been demolished ahead of the opening of a new £2.4million leisure centre. Picture: MARGARET QUINLAN Archant

An old swimming pool which is being replaced by a brand new facility in Hadleigh has been demolished, as construction on a new £2.4m building nears completion.

The final stage of work on the much-anticipated swimming facilities, which will be built on the site of the existing Hadleigh Pool & Leisure, started in March.

And now, as construction staff get back to work after the coronavirus lockdown, the demolition of the old pool has been completed to allow the new facility to reopen in the coming months.

The new pool was due to open this summer but the opening date has been delayed due to the coronavirus.

Good progress was made after the old pool was closed during the spring.

This is the latest artist's impression of the future Hadleigh Pool, set for a £2.4million renovation Picture: BABERGH DISTRICT COUNCIL This is the latest artist's impression of the future Hadleigh Pool, set for a £2.4million renovation Picture: BABERGH DISTRICT COUNCIL

However, the contractor and leisure provider decided to halt construction work after the country was put in lockdown.

Due to the delay, the opening of the pool has now been postponed, however, it is still hoped that the new leisure facility will be finished by Autumn.

Abbeycroft Leisure operation director Tracey Loynds, said: “The building has now been demolished and we have kept a brick as a memento. The development is back in full swing and coming along nicely.

“We are currently on schedule for completion at around September 7 with opening the following week if and when the government restrictions are lifted.”

The project is being funded by Babergh District Council which is working with its partner Abbeycroft Leisure to invest £2.4m, with £200,000 of funds provided by Hadleigh Town Council and a Sports England grant of £150,000.

The new development will see a new sauna, spectator seating, changing places, toilets and disabled access built alongside the 25m swimming pool.

The March closure allowed the new pool to be connected to the plant room and a link corridor between the buildings was constructed. Work on the new project originally started in September 2019.

A Babergh District Council spokeswoman previously said: “Inevitably, any delay of will have an impact on the final completion date. Safely opening the doors to customers will obviously depend on future Government guidance in the coming weeks and months.”