Library closed as roof collapses after downpour

The roof of Hadleigh Library collapsed this morning under the pressure of the water from the deluge of rain across Suffolk. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

People inside the library building had to leave when the roof gave way to a leak.

A spokesman from Suffolk Libraries confirmed that the building has been closed following the ceiling damage until a member of Suffolk County Council's property team can attend the incident.