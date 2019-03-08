Ex-partner denies he was jealous after assaulting man who answered the door at former girlfriend's house

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A Hadleigh man who kicked a man while he was on the ground has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sentencing Ben Hughes at Ipswich Crown Court, Judge David Pugh said he had gone to a house in Rousies Close in Hadleigh in August 2017 to speak to his former girlfriend but was told by Paul Deacon, who answered the door, that she didn't want to talk to him,

He said that Hughes claimed he had initially punched Mr Deacon in the face in self-defence after Mr Deacon struck him with a training shoe.

"He went to the floor and appeared to be rising again and you kicked him once in self defence.

"The matter didn't stop there. After the first kick you continued to kick him and those further kicks weren't in self defence," said the judge.

You may also want to watch:

He said it was fortunate Mr Deacon hadn't suffered any fractures.

Hughes, 44, of Edwin Panks Road, admitted assault and was given a 20 month prison sentence suspended for 24 months, 240 hours unpaid work, a 50 day rehabilitation requirement and ordered to pay £500 compensation and £750 costs.

Lynne Shirley for Hughes said he was remorseful and didn't accept he had been jealous.