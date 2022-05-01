News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Police 'very concerned' for missing 36-year-old woman last seen in hospital

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 11:03 AM May 1, 2022
Kayleigh, from Hadleigh, was last seen at Ipswich Hospital yesterday

Kayleigh, from Hadleigh, was last seen at Ipswich Hospital yesterday - Credit: Suffolk police/supplied by the family

Officers are very concerned for a missing 36-year-old Hadleigh woman. 

Kayleigh Batey was last seen at Ipswich Hospital on Saturday 30 April 2022.

She was last seen at approximately 4.45pm when she left.

Kayleigh has been described as a white female, 5ft7ins tall, of medium build with short dark hair.

Suffolk police said she was last seen wearing a stripy beanie hat, black puffer jacket, black knee length shorts and Converse trainers.

Officers are very concerned for Kayleigh’s welfare and are asking anyone who has seen her or who has any information on where she may be to contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting CAD 291 of 30 April 2022.

