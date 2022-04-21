News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Suffolk town named one of the best places to live in the UK

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 11:55 AM April 21, 2022
Take a walk alongside the river in Hadleigh

Hadleigh has been ranked as one of the best places to live in the UK - Credit: BARRY PULLEN/IWITNESS

A Suffolk market town has been named as one of the best places to live in the UK. 

Hadleigh, was named as one of the best places to live in the country by the expert property finders at Garrington

The property experts evaluated each town and city based on five categories - access to superfast broadband, physical environment, quality of living, architecture and heritage and going green. 

The researchers at Garrington ranked the Suffolk market town as the eighth best place to live in the UK with Bath remaining at the top of the list for another year. 

The town was ranked highly for the quality of living and its physical environment. 

Hadleigh, which was ranked above Newport and Folkstone, is home to a bustling town centre, bursting with independent traders and there are plenty of things to do. 



Suffolk Live News
Hadleigh News

Don't Miss

Caravans and camper vans lined Undercliff Road East in Felixstowe over the Easter weekend 

East Suffolk Council

Mayor's pledge on seafront camper vans

Dominic Bareham

person
The vacant land at Leisure Way in Lowestoft earmarked for a new McDonald's restaurant.

East Suffolk Council

New McDonald's restaurant could open on 'prime' development site

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Plans for 269 news homes in Barham have been approved

Mid Suffolk Council

Land sale is big step forward for 269-home project

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Matt Penney in action early against Wigan.

Ipswich Town vs Wigan Athletic | Live

Matchday Recap: Town hold leaders to Portman Road draw

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon