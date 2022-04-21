Suffolk town named one of the best places to live in the UK

Hadleigh has been ranked as one of the best places to live in the UK - Credit: BARRY PULLEN/IWITNESS

A Suffolk market town has been named as one of the best places to live in the UK.

Hadleigh, was named as one of the best places to live in the country by the expert property finders at Garrington.

The property experts evaluated each town and city based on five categories - access to superfast broadband, physical environment, quality of living, architecture and heritage and going green.

The researchers at Garrington ranked the Suffolk market town as the eighth best place to live in the UK with Bath remaining at the top of the list for another year.

The town was ranked highly for the quality of living and its physical environment.

Hadleigh, which was ranked above Newport and Folkstone, is home to a bustling town centre, bursting with independent traders and there are plenty of things to do.







