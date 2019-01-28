Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 4°C

min temp: -2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Care home trials pet therapy - using alpacas

28 January, 2019 - 09:21
Violet Shipman greets an alpaca at Hadleigh Nursing Home. Picture: KINGSLEY HEALTHCARE

Violet Shipman greets an alpaca at Hadleigh Nursing Home. Picture: KINGSLEY HEALTHCARE

Archant

Dogs, cats and rabbits are well know to provide great comfort to families and particularly people living with dementia.

Violet Simpson with an alpaca at Hadleigh Nursing Home. Picture: KINGSLEY HEALTHCAREViolet Simpson with an alpaca at Hadleigh Nursing Home. Picture: KINGSLEY HEALTHCARE

But now one Suffolk care home has discovered the astonishing therapeutic qualities of a much more exotic animal – the alpaca.

Hadleigh Nursing Home was chosen to trial pet therapy using the South American breed by Jo Bridge, who keeps a herd of 60 alpacas at Clay Hill Farm, in Wattisham.

Ms Bridge, who had previously kept horses and goats, acquired her first alpacas in 2012 - three pregnant females and two males - and confessed it had been “love at first sight”.

Seeing the potential to help dementia patients in care homes, she approached the Kingsley Healthcare-run home in Friars Road, Hadleigh last year to trial therapy visits.

Alpacas visit Hadleigh Nursing Home. Picture: KINGSLEY HEALTHCAREAlpacas visit Hadleigh Nursing Home. Picture: KINGSLEY HEALTHCARE

“From our first visit, it has proved so rewarding for everyone,” she said.

“You can see the pleasure the alpacas bring just by the big smiles on residents’ faces.”

The residents have taken to the alpacas so much that they have decided to adopt two called Echo and Goose.

Ms Bridge said the discovery alpacas could be used in care homes came from entertaining a group of people with special needs at one of its farm visits and alpaca walks.

Violet Shipman greets an alpaca at Hadleigh Nursing Home. Picture: KINGSLEY HEALTHCAREViolet Shipman greets an alpaca at Hadleigh Nursing Home. Picture: KINGSLEY HEALTHCARE

“We noticed alpacas’ remarkable therapeutic impact,” she said.

“We were told one lady did not talk very much and might not even get out of the car. In fact, she had her carers in tears as she happily walked with an alpaca and chatted away.”

Of the alpacas, she said: “They are such an enchanting animal with a gentle nature. They lean forward and touch your face with their noses. We call them alpaca kisses.”

She has gradually turned her hobby into a business, breeding and selling alpacas which are kept for their prized fleece as well as being used as chicken guards, deterring foxes, and what she describes as “ornamental lawnmowers”.

Clair Perks, Hadleigh Nursing Home’s activities coordinator, said: “It really lifts the mood of people living with dementia.

“One of our residents, Alfred Wright, who is normally not very expressive, sat bolt upright when he encountered one of the alpacas for the first time and said: ‘Darling, you have made my evening.’”

Other care homes interested in alpaca therapy visits are asked to call Ms Bridge on 07703 005447.

Most Read

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

The person was hit by a train near to Needham Market Picture: NEIL PERRY

Fuller Flavour: New rules for Norwich clash are a step too far

Town fans cheering the Blues on at Villa Park. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Heavy snow could hit region – with up to 10cm in places

Ipswich Waterfront during the 'Beast from the East' last year. Heavy snow could hit Suffolk and north Essex on Tuesday Picture: EMILY TOWNSEND

Road re-opened after Tesco lorry which attempted three-point-turn got stuck in the mud

The Tesco lorry became stuck on the B1119 near Saxmundham after trying to do a three-point-turn. Picture: LUKE BARKER

Fraudster secretly stole thousands from girlfriend and left her suicidal

Mark Grace stole thousands from girlfriend Charlotte Sharpe. Photo Charlotte Sharpe.

Most Read

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

The person was hit by a train near to Needham Market Picture: NEIL PERRY

Fuller Flavour: New rules for Norwich clash are a step too far

Town fans cheering the Blues on at Villa Park. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Heavy snow could hit region – with up to 10cm in places

Ipswich Waterfront during the 'Beast from the East' last year. Heavy snow could hit Suffolk and north Essex on Tuesday Picture: EMILY TOWNSEND

Road re-opened after Tesco lorry which attempted three-point-turn got stuck in the mud

The Tesco lorry became stuck on the B1119 near Saxmundham after trying to do a three-point-turn. Picture: LUKE BARKER

Fraudster secretly stole thousands from girlfriend and left her suicidal

Mark Grace stole thousands from girlfriend Charlotte Sharpe. Photo Charlotte Sharpe.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Where to celebrate the Chinese New Year

Celebrations of Chinese New Year on the Cornhill last year. Picture: ARCHANT

Former Ipswich boss Keane set for Portman Road dugout return after taking Forest assistant job

Roy Keane is the new assistant manager of Nottingham Forest. Picture: NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Why more kids should try motocross by Jake Nicholls

Jake Nicholls

WATCH: Three amazing stories of how young people with depression, dyslexia and drug addiction succeeded against all odds

Annabelle, who features in the Inspire Suffolk film Picture: INSPIRE SUFFOLK

Furnishings and collectables store that became a magnet for geeks is now closing

Paul Richards is closing down his business, Fun and Funky Furnishings Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists