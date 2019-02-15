And tonight I will be...Care home worker sing Michael Buble for Valentine’s event

Sunny

15 February, 2019 - 12:09
Support worker Stewart Ashfield underwent a Stars in their Eyes transformation to perform as Michael Buble at Hadleigh Nursing Home. Picture: KINGSLEY HEALTHCARE

Support worker Stewart Ashfield underwent a Stars in their Eyes transformation to perform as Michael Buble at Hadleigh Nursing Home. Picture: KINGSLEY HEALTHCARE

KINGSLEY_HEALTHCARE

A care home worker underwent a Stars in their Eyes transformation to perform as Michael Buble for elderly residents.

Support worker Stewart Ashfield underwent a Stars in their Eyes transformation to perform as Michael Buble at Hadleigh Nursing Home. Picture: KINGSLEY HEALTHCARE

Stewart Ashfield performed as the global superstar at a special Valentine’s Day event at Hadleigh Nursing Home in Friars Road.

Members of the public joined residents and staff for a coffee morning with Valentine’s chocolates and beautifully decorated Valentine’s cake.

Mr Ashfield, 25, who lives in Hadleigh, worked as a carer for people with learning disabilities for six years before joining the staff at Hadleigh Nursing Home five months ago.

He said: “I have always loved to sing alongside my care work and already have nearly 20 gigs booked for this year.”

Support worker Stewart Ashfield underwent a Stars in their Eyes transformation to perform as Michael Buble at Hadleigh Nursing Home. Picture: KINGSLEY HEALTHCARESupport worker Stewart Ashfield underwent a Stars in their Eyes transformation to perform as Michael Buble at Hadleigh Nursing Home. Picture: KINGSLEY HEALTHCARE

Home manager Tracey Burt said: “We are lucky to have so much talent in our home.

“As well as Stewart, our administrator Esther Pemberton sings in a gospel group, Ipswich International Church Choir, and she has promised they will perform for us in the near future.”

The coffee morning, the Hadleigh Coffee Club, will be held at the same time on the second Thursday of every month.

At next month’s event, there will be a talk by Kate Brett, nurse practitioner at Hadleigh Health Centre.

