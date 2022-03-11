Hadleigh-based personal trainer to send funds to help Ukrainians in Poland

Wojtek Wasag has been hosting personal training sessions at Hadleigh Leisure Centre to raise funds for Ukraine. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A Hadleigh-based personal trainer has been raising money for the Ukrainian refugees living in his home country, Poland.

Wojtek Wasag, 26, was born in the Polish town of Szczecinek. He has been a personal trainer for the last four years and has been holding training sessions and giving all the money to help with the Ukraine crisis.

On March 11, Mr Wasag held training sessions all day, and asked everyone to wear Ukrainian colours. He says it shows that the gym is not just a place for fitness, but also a place that brings people together.

Wojtek Wasag, born in Poland, is training people all day to raise money for Ukraine. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Mr Wasag said: "I have had people coming to the Hadleigh leisure centre who I don’t know and I didn’t realise that they knew me. People stop me in the shops or in the street and they ask if I am the personal trainer and give me money. The reception I get from people is amazing.”

Mr Wasag is a big advocate for mental health and believes a big part of his job is to care for his client's mental health.

He said: “Since the whole situation in Ukraine started, I talk to my clients quite a lot and our sessions are quite personal, we do tend to talk about how they feel, how they are managing with the stress.

“I just see how many people are coming to sessions upset and worried and talking about it, not being able to focus on their goals or do anything because of the situation.”

Wojtek Wasag has raised at least £1,000 to help Ukraine. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Once he has finished his fundraising, Mr Wasag will be sending the money to his dad, who is in charge of housing and looking after the Ukrainian refugees in the Szczecinek area of Poland.

Neil Nineham, 64, from Soham, has been training with Mr Wasag for the last two years. He said: “He is a great young man who helps so many people and I can’t thank him enough. The fundraising for Ukraine epitomises the genuine, kind and great young man he is."

So far, Mr Wasag has raised £1,000 which is 5,714 Polish Zloty, to give to Ukrainian people living in or near his hometown.