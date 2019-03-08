Sunshine and Showers

First look at new £2.6million Hadleigh Pool

PUBLISHED: 19:39 10 July 2019 | UPDATED: 19:39 10 July 2019

This is the latest artist's impression of the future Hadleigh Pool, set for a �2.4million renovation Picture: BABERGH DISTRICT COUNCIL

This is the latest artist's impression of the future Hadleigh Pool, set for a �2.4million renovation Picture: BABERGH DISTRICT COUNCIL

BABERGH DISTRICT COUNCIL

The first pictures of how Hadleigh's new multi-million pound swimmng pool will look have been released just weeks before work is due to get udnerway.

Babergh District Council is investing £2.4m, with £200,000 provided by Hadleigh Town Council and a Sports England grant of £150,000, in the project to build a new swimming pool at Hadleigh Pool and Leisure Centre to replace the existing one. Work is due to start in late July.

The existing pool will remain open along with Hadleigh Pool and Leisure Centre's other facilities including the gym, group exercise classes and the community and social rooms.

The new pool is expected to be opened to the public in late May 2020.

Derek Davis, Babergh District Council's cabinet member for communities, said: "We're excited to start work on a new pool for the people of Hadleigh.

"This will allow us to offer up to date and modern facilities while also providing new community facilities such as the Changing Places toilet and shower.

"We recognise that to support our residents to remain healthy and active, we need to be investing in and improving our leisure facilities and infrastructure."

The existing pool will then be demolished, and the area will then be re-landscaped into park land, resulting in no net loss of open space.

The works will include adding a new pool with five 25-metre lanes, disabled access to the pool, a specialist disability changing room with shower and toilet, a sauna and seating for spectators.

Steve Allman, Hadleigh Town Council's mayor, said: "The designs look fantastic and Hadleigh Town Council is pleased to have contributed funds towards this important community facility, which will have a positive impact on the health and wellbeing of the whole community for years to come."

Council officials say temporary closures of the footpath between Tayler Road and Stonehouse Road, leading to George Street, will be kept to a minimum while work is underway.

Tracey Loynds, development director for Abbeycroft Leisure who manage Hadleigh Pool, said: "This is a huge investment for Abbeycroft Leisure and Hadleigh, and builds on the work which has already begun to develop the Kingfisher Leisure Centre in Sudbury."

