Work finally starts on new swimming pool at Hadleigh Leisure Centre

Hadleigh mayor Steve Altman and Babergh chair Kathryn Grandon start work on the town's new swimming pool watched by contractors, council officials, and leisure centre managers. Picture: SIMON LEE/BABERGH COUNCIL Simon Lee Photography

Work to build a new swimming pool for Hadleigh has formally got under way with the cutting of the first turf for the project.

A CGI image of how the new Hadleigh Swimming Pool complex will look Picture: SOUTH SUFFOLK LEISURE A CGI image of how the new Hadleigh Swimming Pool complex will look Picture: SOUTH SUFFOLK LEISURE

Town mayor Steve Altman joined Babergh chair Kathryn Grandon to dig the first hole for the project that will see a new pool open by next summer.

The new £2.4m leisure centre extension is being built by Rose Builders beside the current pool. It will have a 25-metre pool, disabled access, a sauna and spectator seating.

The existing pool will remain open while the building work is under way - and should not be affected by most of the works.

That will be demolished and landscaped towards the end of the project when the new pool is opened and connected to the existing leisure centre.

Hadleigh's current swimming pool will be demolished when the new one is completed. Picture: Jerry Turner. Hadleigh's current swimming pool will be demolished when the new one is completed. Picture: Jerry Turner.

Derek Davis, Babergh District Council's Cabinet Member for Communities, said: "Providing new community leisure facilities in Babergh is a real priority for us and it's great that work is now starting in Hadleigh to do just that.

"This work takes a huge step in helping our residents of today remain healthy and active, as well as ensuring that future generations can enjoy our leisure facilities over the coming years."

The construction of a new pool for Hadleigh has been a long-running saga in the town. Proposals to replace it were first raised at the turn of the century - and a major refurbishment of the leisure centre in 2012 was seen as the first step towards building a complete new pool.

The centre, including the pool, is run by Abbeycroft Leisure which runs six swimming pools across south and west Suffolk from Hadleigh to Mildenhall.

Tracey Loynds, Development Director for Abbeycroft, said: "We are all about inspiring a healthier you and recognise that we need to improve our customer experience with modern fit for purpose facilities.

"This is a great investment for us and for the people of Hadleigh and will go a long way to supporting our community to get more active."

As well as the swimming pool, Hadleigh Leisure centre has other facilities offering fitness classes, keep active sessions and personal training.

The work on the new pool is not expected to cause any serious disruption to these events over the next nine months before it opens to the public in the summer of 2020.