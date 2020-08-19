E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Almost 500 homes left without power

PUBLISHED: 17:01 19 August 2020 | UPDATED: 18:02 19 August 2020

Almost 500 homes are without power near Hadleigh Picture: ANDREW MILLIGAN/PA WIRE

Nearly 500 homes have been left without electricity this afternoon, following a power cut.

According to UK Power Networks three postcode areas around Hadleigh, Elmsett and Bildeston have been affected by the power cut which has left 476 homes without electricity.

It is believed the cause of the power cut was a fault in the high voltage overhead electricity line.

Engineers are currently on their way to the affected areas.

UK Power Networks said on its website: “Our engineers have investigated and found power is off due to overhead cabling which has been grounded.

“In order to get this repaired safely, we’ll need to trim back trees from our equipment and re-erect them. We have teams of tree-trimmers on their way to assist, but due to this development it’s now possible we won’t be able to restore your power within the timeframe we’ve advised.”

