Almost 500 homes left without power

Almost 500 homes are without power near Hadleigh Picture: ANDREW MILLIGAN/PA WIRE PA Wire/PA Images

Nearly 500 homes have been left without electricity this afternoon, following a power cut.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

According to UK Power Networks three postcode areas around Hadleigh, Elmsett and Bildeston have been affected by the power cut which has left 476 homes without electricity.

You may also want to watch:

It is believed the cause of the power cut was a fault in the high voltage overhead electricity line.

Engineers are currently on their way to the affected areas.

UK Power Networks said on its website: “Our engineers have investigated and found power is off due to overhead cabling which has been grounded.

“In order to get this repaired safely, we’ll need to trim back trees from our equipment and re-erect them. We have teams of tree-trimmers on their way to assist, but due to this development it’s now possible we won’t be able to restore your power within the timeframe we’ve advised.”