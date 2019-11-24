E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Huge increase of quarry lorries 'not suitable' say residents

PUBLISHED: 16:00 24 November 2019

The application to increase the amount of HGV movements at Hadleigh Quarry has not been well-received by residents of the town Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Residents are expressing their concern over proposals to drastically increase the number of heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) that can go in and out of a Suffolk quarry.

Hadleigh Quarry, in Aldham Mill Hill in the town, is currently restricted to 1,000 HGV movements in a calendar year.

However, a planning application submitted on behalf of owners JT Few Plant Hire Ltd says the limit "effectively prevents the whole quarry operating at a commercial level of activity".

The application has been submitted to increase the number of HGV movements, both into and out the quarry, to 80 per day over any four-week period, and to install floodlights.

If the plans are approved, there would be a HGV leaving or arriving at the quarry every seven minutes on average during the quarry's working hours.

A supporting transport statement said the alterations "would not have a significant effect on the local road network".

JT Few Plant Hire said an increase in HGV movements would have a "negligible" impact on noise in Aldham Mill Hill due to a previously-installed noise barrier.

Concluding, the statement said the need for increased movements "reflects the current upturn in the economy".

JT Few Plant Hire said the alterations are essential to enable existing operations at the quarry to continue.

Ray Austin, who lives nearby on Aldham Mill Hill, expressed his concerns to the plans.

Mr Austin also refuted some of the findings of the transport report, believing the current infrastructure is not suitable for such a sharp increase of HGVs.

He said: "The main concern is that the road is not suitable for the traffic.

"It's not wide enough and will be a big safety hazard.

"If they are going to allow the plans, they need to widen the roads."

He continued: "There's also going to be an increase in the amount of noise."

Mr Austin was also concerned about the volume of movements and said: "I'm not trying to stop the quarry working - but the plans need to be safe and sensible."

