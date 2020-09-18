E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Lorry activity at quarry could increase by 1,500% if plans are permitted

PUBLISHED: 13:48 18 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:48 18 September 2020

Hadleigh Quarry could see a 1,500% increase in lorry movements if new plans are accepted. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hadleigh Quarry could see a 1,500% increase in lorry movements if new plans are accepted. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Lorry trips to and from Hadleigh Quarry could rise by 1,500% if plans to increase capacity are granted.

The site in Aldham Mill Hill currently has a capacity of 1,000 movements per year, the equivalent to four a day.

However, if plans are permitted, the capacity would increase by 1,500%, with 60 movements per day or the equivalent to 15,000 a year.

Two applications, which seek to to increase the number of HGV movements to and from the site, have been submitted to Suffolk County Council by applicants JT Few Plant Hire and Buffalo Crow.

Plans for the construction of lighting on a washing plant and amendments to noise mitigation have also been submitted.

Originally, the applicants wanted to increase capacity to up to 20,000 movements per year. However, at a meeting in July, Suffolk County Council’s development and regulation committee rejected the plans.

It suggested a rise to 5,000 movements as it was calculated that the current number was in fact 4,600, more than four and a half times what was permitted.

However, in a bid to get their plans through, the applicants have now lowered the number of movements they are seeking permission for to 15,000 a year.

The committee will now discuss the updated plans on Wednesday, September 23.

A report prepared for the committee said that Suffolk Highways and planning officers have ‘no objection’ to the plan. However, 50 objections have been received against both applications and Hadleigh Town Council has also requested the plans be refused.

The town council said it could not back the plans because traffic reports are “unclear”. It said that proposals would not “satisfactorily control the lorry movements” in the surrounding areas.

Its thoughts were reiterated by a number of residents and local politicians who commented on the application.

Mick Fraser, Suffolk county councillor for Hadleigh, cited traffic and road safety issues as reasons for the plans to be rejected.

He said: “Planning permission ought to be refused for the intensiﬁcation of quarrying operations contained in these two applications. All amendments sought will, as fact, cause a diminution in environmental and safety standards.”

Frustration as Suffolk schools are hit by coronavirus testing ‘shambles’

Many people are struggling to get Covid tests Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hotel manager warned he faces jail after admitting sexually assaulting schoolgirl

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Demolition of seafront beach chalets continuing

Work is continuing to demolish the concrete beach chalets on Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

Town set to face £18m midfielder and World Cup winner in Fulham clash

Highly-rated midfielder Mario Lemina is set to make his Fulham debut against Ipswich Town in the Carabao Cup at Portman Road on Wednesday night Picture: PA SPORT

Is your child well enough to go to school - and when do they need a coronavirus test?

If your child has cold symptoms, when should they stay off school and have a Coronavirus test? Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

