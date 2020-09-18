Lorry activity at quarry could increase by 1,500% if plans are permitted

Lorry trips to and from Hadleigh Quarry could rise by 1,500% if plans to increase capacity are granted.

The site in Aldham Mill Hill currently has a capacity of 1,000 movements per year, the equivalent to four a day.

However, if plans are permitted, the capacity would increase by 1,500%, with 60 movements per day or the equivalent to 15,000 a year.

Two applications, which seek to to increase the number of HGV movements to and from the site, have been submitted to Suffolk County Council by applicants JT Few Plant Hire and Buffalo Crow.

Plans for the construction of lighting on a washing plant and amendments to noise mitigation have also been submitted.

Originally, the applicants wanted to increase capacity to up to 20,000 movements per year. However, at a meeting in July, Suffolk County Council’s development and regulation committee rejected the plans.

It suggested a rise to 5,000 movements as it was calculated that the current number was in fact 4,600, more than four and a half times what was permitted.

However, in a bid to get their plans through, the applicants have now lowered the number of movements they are seeking permission for to 15,000 a year.

The committee will now discuss the updated plans on Wednesday, September 23.

A report prepared for the committee said that Suffolk Highways and planning officers have ‘no objection’ to the plan. However, 50 objections have been received against both applications and Hadleigh Town Council has also requested the plans be refused.

The town council said it could not back the plans because traffic reports are “unclear”. It said that proposals would not “satisfactorily control the lorry movements” in the surrounding areas.

Its thoughts were reiterated by a number of residents and local politicians who commented on the application.

Mick Fraser, Suffolk county councillor for Hadleigh, cited traffic and road safety issues as reasons for the plans to be rejected.

He said: “Planning permission ought to be refused for the intensiﬁcation of quarrying operations contained in these two applications. All amendments sought will, as fact, cause a diminution in environmental and safety standards.”