E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Attacker tried to ‘slam car door on victim’s leg’ in racially aggravated assault

PUBLISHED: 19:16 04 May 2020 | UPDATED: 19:16 04 May 2020

Officers want to speak to this man in connection with a racially aggravated assault at Hadleigh Fast Food, High Street, on April 18 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Officers want to speak to this man in connection with a racially aggravated assault at Hadleigh Fast Food, High Street, on April 18 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Archant

Police want to speak to a man in connection with a racially aggravated assault.

Police say the victim, a man in his 50s, was waiting for his food order at Hadleigh Fast Food, High Street, between 7.10pm and 7.15pm on Saturday, April 18.

Another man, also believed to be in his 50s, ignored signs asking one customer to enter the shop at a time and entered the shop.

The victim reportedly advised the man of social distancing regulations when the man became abusive and tried to block the victim as he tried to leave, which resulted in the victim having to push past him.

The attacker then shouted a racial insult at the victim as he followed him across the road to his partner, waiting for him in their car.

The victim opened his partner’s door to pass her the food and he warned the male to stay back. The attacker then slammed her door and warned her to stay in the vehicle.

As the victim walked around to the passenger side and tried to get into the vehicle, the attacker tried to slam the door onto the victim’s leg.

The victim was unharmed as a result of the incident.

The attacker is described as white, 5ft 8ins, approximately aged in his 50s with a grey beard, wearing a leather jacket and black jeans.

Officers have issued a CCTV image of the man and wish to speak to him regarding the investigation.

Suffolk Constabulary are asking anyone who believes they recognise the man pictured in the CCTV image or who has any information about this incident to contact police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/21968/20.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘This is a reminder anyone can get it’ says mum as she battles coronavirus in hospital despite self isolating for weeks

Kelly Hayes with partner Chris and daughter Yasmin. Picture: Kelly Hayes

Map showing areas of Suffolk with no coronavirus deaths released

Map shows where those have died from coronavirus are from Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woman in 40s who died in shooting named locally as Silke Hartshorne-Jones

A police cordon in place at the scene of a shooting in Barham where Silke Hartshorne-Jones (inset) was shot Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man remains in custody after woman in 40s dies following shooting

A polic cordon remained in place yesterday evening in Barham after a man was arrested on suspicion of murder Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘They saved my life’ – coronavirus survivor, 32, praises amazing nurses

Paul Godfrey spent two weeks in Colchester Hospital fighting for his life. Picture: PAUL GODFREY

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘This is a reminder anyone can get it’ says mum as she battles coronavirus in hospital despite self isolating for weeks

Kelly Hayes with partner Chris and daughter Yasmin. Picture: Kelly Hayes

Map showing areas of Suffolk with no coronavirus deaths released

Map shows where those have died from coronavirus are from Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woman in 40s who died in shooting named locally as Silke Hartshorne-Jones

A police cordon in place at the scene of a shooting in Barham where Silke Hartshorne-Jones (inset) was shot Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man remains in custody after woman in 40s dies following shooting

A polic cordon remained in place yesterday evening in Barham after a man was arrested on suspicion of murder Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘They saved my life’ – coronavirus survivor, 32, praises amazing nurses

Paul Godfrey spent two weeks in Colchester Hospital fighting for his life. Picture: PAUL GODFREY

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Husband charged with murder of wife after shooting at Suffolk home

A police cordon in place at the scene of a shooting in Barham where Silke Hartshorne-Jones (inset) was shot Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woman in 40s who died in shooting named locally as Silke Hartshorne-Jones

A police cordon in place at the scene of a shooting in Barham where Silke Hartshorne-Jones (inset) was shot Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Could plan to stop speculative developers in Babergh and Mid Suffolk be ready by July?

A joint local plan effectively helps map out areas suitable for development in the future. File picture: ARCHANT

Attacker tried to ‘slam car door on victim’s leg’ in racially aggravated assault

Officers want to speak to this man in connection with a racially aggravated assault at Hadleigh Fast Food, High Street, on April 18 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Retired nurse sings in the bath to help save charities in coronavirus crisis

Gillian Twissell with her bath tub. Picture: GILLIAN TWISSELL
Drive 24