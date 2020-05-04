Attacker tried to ‘slam car door on victim’s leg’ in racially aggravated assault

Officers want to speak to this man in connection with a racially aggravated assault at Hadleigh Fast Food, High Street, on April 18 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Archant

Police want to speak to a man in connection with a racially aggravated assault.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police say the victim, a man in his 50s, was waiting for his food order at Hadleigh Fast Food, High Street, between 7.10pm and 7.15pm on Saturday, April 18.

Another man, also believed to be in his 50s, ignored signs asking one customer to enter the shop at a time and entered the shop.

The victim reportedly advised the man of social distancing regulations when the man became abusive and tried to block the victim as he tried to leave, which resulted in the victim having to push past him.

The attacker then shouted a racial insult at the victim as he followed him across the road to his partner, waiting for him in their car.

The victim opened his partner’s door to pass her the food and he warned the male to stay back. The attacker then slammed her door and warned her to stay in the vehicle.

As the victim walked around to the passenger side and tried to get into the vehicle, the attacker tried to slam the door onto the victim’s leg.

The victim was unharmed as a result of the incident.

The attacker is described as white, 5ft 8ins, approximately aged in his 50s with a grey beard, wearing a leather jacket and black jeans.

Officers have issued a CCTV image of the man and wish to speak to him regarding the investigation.

Suffolk Constabulary are asking anyone who believes they recognise the man pictured in the CCTV image or who has any information about this incident to contact police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/21968/20.