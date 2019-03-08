Partly Cloudy

Power cut hits hundreds of Suffolk homes

PUBLISHED: 12:02 01 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:02 01 July 2019

The power cuts in Hadleigh, Layham and Raydon were reported early on July 1 Picture: ANDREW MILLIGAN/PA Wire

Archant

Hundreds of homes and a doctors surgery in Suffolk are experiencing a power cut.

The map on the UK Power Network map shows the affected area, with ongoing power issues in the highlighted part Picture: UK POWER NETWORKSThe map on the UK Power Network map shows the affected area, with ongoing power issues in the highlighted part Picture: UK POWER NETWORKS

Power outages are being reported across parts of Hadleigh, Layham and Raydon after UK Power Networks reported a lorry had damaged an overhead wire in the area.

The outage has also struck the Hadleigh Health Centre, leaving it without telephone lines and computer systems. However visitors to the centre say the staff are coping well under the conditions.

Two outages are currently being reported in the area, one due to the damage after the lorry collision and another so engineers can carry out emergency works to fix the problem.

It is believed the collision happened in Inkerman Close, Hadleigh.

UK Power Networks say more than 400 of the affected homes should have power restored by 12.30pm today (Monday, July 1).

Another 87 homes have not been given an estimated time for the repair.

