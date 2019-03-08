Car ends up on roof after crash, leaving road blocked

The accident happened at the junction of Station Road and Lister Road in Hadleigh, Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A busy road in a Suffolk town was blocked for much of Sunday morning after a car ended up on its roof in a single-vehicle accident.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

No one was seriously hurt in the accident, at the junction of Station Road and Lister Road in Hadleigh. Police received a call to the accident at about 9.20am.

You may also want to watch:

The fire service were also called to try to clear the car and open the road - but it remained shut for most of the morning with traffic having to take diversions around the area.

A police spokeswoman said one person was seen by medical staff at the scene of the accident but there were believed to be no serious injuries.

Emergency services were concentrating on clearing up the mess after the accident and trying to get the road reopened.

Although Station Road is not formally classified, it is a busy secondary route into the town centre from Hintlesham and Ipswich - and cars were having to find alternative routes.