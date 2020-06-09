E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Rugby club changing rooms ‘completely gutted’ after late-night arson

PUBLISHED: 17:34 09 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:34 09 June 2020

The changing rooms at Hadleigh Rugby Club were destroyed in the fire Picture: CHARLIE WARBURTON

The changing rooms at Hadleigh Rugby Club were destroyed in the fire Picture: CHARLIE WARBURTON

Archant

Police are appealing for information after a storage container at Hadleigh Rugby Club was deliberately set alight - with the fire spreading to the changing rooms.

The fire started in a storage container and police believe it was started deliberately Picture: CHARLIE WARBURTONThe fire started in a storage container and police believe it was started deliberately Picture: CHARLIE WARBURTON

Suffolk Fire and Rescue were called were called at 11.57pm on Monday after receiving reports of a fire at the club in Layham Road.

You may also want to watch:

Three crews from Ipswich East, Princes Street and Hadleigh attended the scene to tackle the blaze, which was started in a container but spread to the club pavilion.

A stop was called by firefighters around an hour later as the fire was brought under control.

Charlie Warburton, club chairman, said the changing rooms had been left “completely gutted and unusable” as a result of the fire.

Suffolk police are treating the fire as arson and have urged anyone with information related to the incident to contact police, quoting CAD 9 of Tuesday, June 9.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Hairdressers and barbers may be able to open from July 4 under gradual easing of lockdown measures Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Fears ‘it wouldn’t take much’ for R number to rise above 1

The R rate has risen in the East of England - leading to fears of a second wave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Air ambulance called to collision between Audi and motorcycle

All emergency services attended the accident in Bedfield Road, Earl Soham. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Woman saved from water after trying to rescue dog

A person was trapped after saving a dog from a ditch in Woodbridge. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Roads and junctions set to be shut as Suffolk boosts walking and cycling

More cycle lanes - and other road changes - are to be put in place in Suffolk towns to encourage people to walk and cycle Picture: GETTY IMAGES./ISTOCKPHOTO

Most Read

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Hairdressers and barbers may be able to open from July 4 under gradual easing of lockdown measures Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Fears ‘it wouldn’t take much’ for R number to rise above 1

The R rate has risen in the East of England - leading to fears of a second wave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Air ambulance called to collision between Audi and motorcycle

All emergency services attended the accident in Bedfield Road, Earl Soham. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Woman saved from water after trying to rescue dog

A person was trapped after saving a dog from a ditch in Woodbridge. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Roads and junctions set to be shut as Suffolk boosts walking and cycling

More cycle lanes - and other road changes - are to be put in place in Suffolk towns to encourage people to walk and cycle Picture: GETTY IMAGES./ISTOCKPHOTO

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Woman and two men face trial over alleged kidnapping

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Woman saved from water after trying to rescue dog

A person was trapped after saving a dog from a ditch in Woodbridge. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man died from injuries after hit-and-run involving Pete Doherty’s manager a decade ago, inquest hears

Chris Corder died from injuries he suffered after being hit by a car being driven by Pete Doherty's manager while handing out newsletters in Benton Street. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Bomb disposal called to Suffolk college after grenade discovered

Police were called to reports of a Second World War grenade which was dug up in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ST EDMUNDSBURY POLICE

Death threat prisoner’s second walk-out an ‘act of self-sabotage’

Scott Chandler walked out of Hollesley Bay prison between roll calls Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY
Drive 24