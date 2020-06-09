Rugby club changing rooms ‘completely gutted’ after late-night arson

The changing rooms at Hadleigh Rugby Club were destroyed in the fire Picture: CHARLIE WARBURTON Archant

Police are appealing for information after a storage container at Hadleigh Rugby Club was deliberately set alight - with the fire spreading to the changing rooms.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The fire started in a storage container and police believe it was started deliberately Picture: CHARLIE WARBURTON The fire started in a storage container and police believe it was started deliberately Picture: CHARLIE WARBURTON

Suffolk Fire and Rescue were called were called at 11.57pm on Monday after receiving reports of a fire at the club in Layham Road.

You may also want to watch:

Three crews from Ipswich East, Princes Street and Hadleigh attended the scene to tackle the blaze, which was started in a container but spread to the club pavilion.

A stop was called by firefighters around an hour later as the fire was brought under control.

Charlie Warburton, club chairman, said the changing rooms had been left “completely gutted and unusable” as a result of the fire.

Suffolk police are treating the fire as arson and have urged anyone with information related to the incident to contact police, quoting CAD 9 of Tuesday, June 9.