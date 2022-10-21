News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Hadleigh Show donates £25,000 to charities after successful comeback

Author Picture Icon

Chris Hill

Published: 11:45 AM October 21, 2022
Some of the prize winners at the 2022 Hadleigh Show

The 2022 Hadleigh Show has donated £25,000 to 15 charities - Credit: Bill Hiskett Photography 

Organisers of the Hadleigh Show have donated £25,000 to local charities following the event's successful comeback earlier this year.

The Hadleigh Farmers Agricultural Association thanked everyone who supported the event's "fantastic return" in May after a two-year break due to Covid.

The association said it had continued its objective of supporting local charities during the pandemic by using its reserves, but added: "This year - following a huge effort by our committees and organisers, all of whom are volunteers - we are able to more than triple our donations."

Donations went to Hadleigh Elderly People's Christmas Appeal, Hadleigh Sea Scouts, The Porch Project, Suffolk Young Farmers (Brett Valley, Gipping Valley and Hadleigh Young Farmers), Royal Agricultural Benevolent Association, Farm Community Network, YANA, The Rural Coffee Caravan, SERV Blood Runners, Suffolk Accident Rescue Service, Dementia UK, Ipswich Hospital Children's Ward, St Elizabeth Hospice, Suffolk Community Foundation, and East Anglian Air Ambulance.

Planning is already well under way for the 2023 show on May 20 at Holbecks Park in Hadleigh.

Trade stand bookings are open now, competition schedules will be available in January and online tickets will be on sale by November 1.

Farming
Suffolk

Don't Miss

Kyle Edwards is shown the red card.

Football | Live

Matchday Recap: How Town's 1-0 loss at Cambridge unfolded

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Old Newton C of E Primary School - Robins Class

Gallery

First Class is back for 2022! Suffolk's schools celebrate new faces

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
Benacre

Body of man found after swimmer reported missing at sea

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a stabbing in Leiston

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after stabbing in east Suffolk town

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon