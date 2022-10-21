Hadleigh Show donates £25,000 to charities after successful comeback

Organisers of the Hadleigh Show have donated £25,000 to local charities following the event's successful comeback earlier this year.

The Hadleigh Farmers Agricultural Association thanked everyone who supported the event's "fantastic return" in May after a two-year break due to Covid.

The association said it had continued its objective of supporting local charities during the pandemic by using its reserves, but added: "This year - following a huge effort by our committees and organisers, all of whom are volunteers - we are able to more than triple our donations."

Donations went to Hadleigh Elderly People's Christmas Appeal, Hadleigh Sea Scouts, The Porch Project, Suffolk Young Farmers (Brett Valley, Gipping Valley and Hadleigh Young Farmers), Royal Agricultural Benevolent Association, Farm Community Network, YANA, The Rural Coffee Caravan, SERV Blood Runners, Suffolk Accident Rescue Service, Dementia UK, Ipswich Hospital Children's Ward, St Elizabeth Hospice, Suffolk Community Foundation, and East Anglian Air Ambulance.

Planning is already well under way for the 2023 show on May 20 at Holbecks Park in Hadleigh.

Trade stand bookings are open now, competition schedules will be available in January and online tickets will be on sale by November 1.