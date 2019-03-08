Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 17°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Everything you need to know about the Hadleigh Show

PUBLISHED: 07:25 18 May 2019

The 2018 Hadleigh Show. Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

The 2018 Hadleigh Show. Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Archant

It is one of Suffolk's most historic and popular events - so what is there to see at this year's Hadleigh Show?

The 2018 Hadleigh Show. Picture: ANDY ABBOTTThe 2018 Hadleigh Show. Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

The 2019 Hadleigh Show is the 180th event in its lifetime and aims to celebrate all aspects of country living.

■ When and where does it take place?

The event opens at 8am on Saturday, May 18 at Holbecks Park, in Hadleigh - just a few hundred yards from the High Street.

The show is based in a gorgeous parkland setting, surrounded by the beautiful countryside.

The 2018 Hadleigh Show. Picture: ANDY ABBOTTThe 2018 Hadleigh Show. Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Last entry for the event is at 4.30pm.

■ What is there to do?

The show has everything from have-a-go archery to a funfair with rides, meaning there is something for the whole family.

There is also a poultry tent and an art exhibition and sale, with a display of monster trucks jumping 15ft high over cars.

You may also want to watch:

The grand parade takes place at 3pm, while young farmers will take part in a tug of war at 4.10pm.

Clay pigeon shooting, cookery demonstrations and a treasure hunt will also take place alongside the more traditional livestock rings, with prizes for the best cattle, sheep and goats.

The Heavy Horse Ring runs between 10am and 1pm.

■ What food is on offer?

The Hadleigh show features two food courts with a wide range catering for all tastes.

That will feature everything from Hoggies' traditional roast pork and Jilly's Jacket Potatoes, along with bacon rolls by Lavenham Butchers and Lazy Lisa's fresh doughnuts.

For those who are thirsty, real lemonade will be made on site with freshly squeezed lemons.

While the Suffolk Coffee Company will provide freshly roasted 'speciality' coffee.

■ Tickets

Tickets on the day are £14 for adults, £12 for people aged over 65 and £7 for children under 16.

Under-fives go free and a family ticket for two adults and three children costs £32.

Most Read

Will you be taking a 30km diversion when this level crossing is closed?

Westerfield level crossing is being rebuilt. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Championship trio show interest in Ipswich goalkeeper Bialkowski

Bartosz Bialkowski applauds the Ipswich Town fans following the final game of the season against Leeds. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Nursing home in special measures after watchdog spots ‘signs of abuse’

Eastcotts Nursing Home in Calford Green, near Haverhill in Suffolk, is rated 'inadequate' by the CQC Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk stops accepting cartons and metal pans in its recycling bins

The recycling centre at Blakenham is being upgraded. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Teenage driver killed in A140 crash was messaging at the wheel, inquest hears

Shannon Gittings, 17, from Diss, who died in a car crash on the A140. Picture: Gittings family

Most Read

Will you be taking a 30km diversion when this level crossing is closed?

Westerfield level crossing is being rebuilt. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Championship trio show interest in Ipswich goalkeeper Bialkowski

Bartosz Bialkowski applauds the Ipswich Town fans following the final game of the season against Leeds. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Nursing home in special measures after watchdog spots ‘signs of abuse’

Eastcotts Nursing Home in Calford Green, near Haverhill in Suffolk, is rated 'inadequate' by the CQC Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk stops accepting cartons and metal pans in its recycling bins

The recycling centre at Blakenham is being upgraded. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Teenage driver killed in A140 crash was messaging at the wheel, inquest hears

Shannon Gittings, 17, from Diss, who died in a car crash on the A140. Picture: Gittings family

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Are you smarter than an 11-year-old? Take our SATs quiz

School pupils in Suffolk and north Essex have been taking their SATs exams this week Picture: MONKEY BUSINESS IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Everything you need to know about the Hadleigh Show

The 2018 Hadleigh Show. Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

How you can spend this afternoon with Ipswich Town legends Terry Butcher and Frans Thijssen

Thijssen in action for Town against Aris Salonika in the UEFA Cup in 1981 Picture: Archant

Bogus doorstep seller dressed in bright orange ‘offered to tarmac elderly woman’s driveway’

Suffolk Trading Standards officers have issued a warning following an incident in Snape. Picture: SUFFOLK TRADING STANDARDS

Exit Interview: Knudsen was Town’s ‘Mad Dog’ whose final-season saga clouds four years at Portman Road

Jonas Knudsen has left Ipswich Town after four seasons. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists