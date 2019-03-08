Everything you need to know about the Hadleigh Show

The 2018 Hadleigh Show. Picture: ANDY ABBOTT Archant

It is one of Suffolk's most historic and popular events - so what is there to see at this year's Hadleigh Show?

The 2019 Hadleigh Show is the 180th event in its lifetime and aims to celebrate all aspects of country living.

■ When and where does it take place?

The event opens at 8am on Saturday, May 18 at Holbecks Park, in Hadleigh - just a few hundred yards from the High Street.

The show is based in a gorgeous parkland setting, surrounded by the beautiful countryside.

Last entry for the event is at 4.30pm.

■ What is there to do?

The show has everything from have-a-go archery to a funfair with rides, meaning there is something for the whole family.

There is also a poultry tent and an art exhibition and sale, with a display of monster trucks jumping 15ft high over cars.

The grand parade takes place at 3pm, while young farmers will take part in a tug of war at 4.10pm.

Clay pigeon shooting, cookery demonstrations and a treasure hunt will also take place alongside the more traditional livestock rings, with prizes for the best cattle, sheep and goats.

The Heavy Horse Ring runs between 10am and 1pm.

■ What food is on offer?

The Hadleigh show features two food courts with a wide range catering for all tastes.

That will feature everything from Hoggies' traditional roast pork and Jilly's Jacket Potatoes, along with bacon rolls by Lavenham Butchers and Lazy Lisa's fresh doughnuts.

For those who are thirsty, real lemonade will be made on site with freshly squeezed lemons.

While the Suffolk Coffee Company will provide freshly roasted 'speciality' coffee.

■ Tickets

Tickets on the day are £14 for adults, £12 for people aged over 65 and £7 for children under 16.

Under-fives go free and a family ticket for two adults and three children costs £32.