Magnificent Captain Tom tribute painted onto building in Hadleigh

Published: 1:30 PM February 24, 2021

The mural in tribute to Captain Sir Tom Moore, painted onto the side of a building in Hadleigh - Credit: Hadleigh Royal British Legion

A magnificent mural has been created in tribute to Captain Sir Tom Moore on the side of the Hadleigh branch of Ipswich Building Society.

The town's Royal British Legion branch has created murals since 2018 to commemorate major anniversaries and events.

Previous murals include a memorial to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War in 2018 and the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day in 2020.

With the past year having been dominated by the coronavirus crisis, Captain Sir Tom Moore's fundraising efforts for the NHS - where he walked 100 laps of his garden in his centenary year to raise money - captured the public's imagination.

The Burma and India Second World War veteran was later knighted by The Queen for his fundraising efforts and quickly became a national hero before his death earlier this year, having previously contracted Covid-19.

You may also want to watch:

The black and white mural has won plaudits from many in the town, with one calling it a "fitting tribute to a great man".