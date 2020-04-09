Tears of joy as family deliver 40 food packages to town’s most vulnerable

Sharmina Amin and her family made care packages of food and essential items for people in Hadleigh. Picture: SHARMINA AMIN Archant

Elderly and vulnerable residents struggling to get supermarket deliveries in Hadleigh during the coronavirus crisis shed tears of joy when a caring family made about 40 food packages for those most in need.

Sharmina Amin, who works at a school, said: “Going to the shops after work, I noticed how the shelves were empty.

“There are people who really can’t genuinely get essential things - and then I thought about the people who might not know how to do online shopping.”

Realising some in her home town of Hadleigh might be going without, she enlisted the help of her family to buy and package up essential items such as fruit, sandwiches, toilet rolls and a few treats.

After a Facebook appeal to find out those most in need, she then left the goods in a brown paper bag on vulnerable residents’ doorsteps - complete with the words: “A little package from the Amin family.”

Sharmina said: “It was such a nice feeling to do it.

“I loved doing it and it’s the little things that go a long way. Being able to provide and put a smile on elderly people is so rewarding.

“I then made more and got my siblings involved, as they wanted to give back to the community as well. It’s been a lovely family project.

“I had one couple who got quite teary on the doorstep. We’ve had messages from people saying thank you, it means a lot.

“People need things, so we thought we’d give them a lot of the basics and a few treats. It’s really sad that some people don’t have loved ones around them.”

Sharmina also wrote on the Hadleigh Noticeboard (Suffolk) Facebook page: “I can honestly say it has been a heartwarming feeling being able to provide for those in need and bringing a smile to others.

“Thank you for all those who messaged with suggestions on who to deliver - couldn’t have done it without your help. And thank you for all the kind messages.”