Tears of joy as family deliver 40 food packages to town’s most vulnerable

09 April, 2020 - 11:34
Sharmina Amin and her family made care packages of food and essential items for people in Hadleigh. Picture: SHARMINA AMIN

Sharmina Amin and her family made care packages of food and essential items for people in Hadleigh. Picture: SHARMINA AMIN

Elderly and vulnerable residents struggling to get supermarket deliveries in Hadleigh during the coronavirus crisis shed tears of joy when a caring family made about 40 food packages for those most in need.

Sharmina Amin and her family made care packages of food and essential items for people in Hadleigh. Picture: SHARMINA AMINSharmina Amin and her family made care packages of food and essential items for people in Hadleigh. Picture: SHARMINA AMIN

Sharmina Amin, who works at a school, said: “Going to the shops after work, I noticed how the shelves were empty.

“There are people who really can’t genuinely get essential things - and then I thought about the people who might not know how to do online shopping.”

Realising some in her home town of Hadleigh might be going without, she enlisted the help of her family to buy and package up essential items such as fruit, sandwiches, toilet rolls and a few treats.

Sharmina Amin and her family made care packages of food and essential items for people in Hadleigh. Picture: SHARMINA AMINSharmina Amin and her family made care packages of food and essential items for people in Hadleigh. Picture: SHARMINA AMIN

After a Facebook appeal to find out those most in need, she then left the goods in a brown paper bag on vulnerable residents’ doorsteps - complete with the words: “A little package from the Amin family.”

Sharmina said: “It was such a nice feeling to do it.

“I loved doing it and it’s the little things that go a long way. Being able to provide and put a smile on elderly people is so rewarding.

“I then made more and got my siblings involved, as they wanted to give back to the community as well. It’s been a lovely family project.

“I had one couple who got quite teary on the doorstep. We’ve had messages from people saying thank you, it means a lot.

“People need things, so we thought we’d give them a lot of the basics and a few treats. It’s really sad that some people don’t have loved ones around them.”

Sharmina also wrote on the Hadleigh Noticeboard (Suffolk) Facebook page: “I can honestly say it has been a heartwarming feeling being able to provide for those in need and bringing a smile to others.

“Thank you for all those who messaged with suggestions on who to deliver - couldn’t have done it without your help. And thank you for all the kind messages.”

Topic Tags:

Kind landlord freezes rent for tenant left without job in coronavirus crisis

Clive Millard from Sudbury has allowed his tenant a payment holiday during the lockdown to ease the financial burden. Picture: ANNE MILLARD

Ipswich: Evil thug jailed indefinitely for horrific attack on baby

Byron Braybrook

71 Suffolk businesses delivering food and drink to your door

Traditional German ales from Krafty Braumeister of Leiston, on sale at Hopsters in Ipswich. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

19 firms trading during coronavirus lockdown told to close

19 Suffolk companies trading during the coronavirus lockdown have been told to close by Trading Standards (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Town mocked by fast food giant KFC with ‘zinging’ jibe at stuttering promotion bid

Ipswich Town have been mocked by KFC online. Picture: STEVEWALLER

