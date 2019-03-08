Quadbike and chainsaw stolen in burglary

Police are appealing for information after a quadbike and a chainsaw were stolen during a burglary. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A quadbike and a chainsaw worth a total of £2,300 were stolen from a garage.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The property in Ipswich Road, Hadleigh was invaded overnight between 10pm on Wednesday, March 6 and 7am on Thursday, March 8.

An unknown suspect gained access to the garage and stole a Yamaha YFZ50 quadbike and a Stihl MS180 chainsaw.

The stolen items are worth a total of £2,300, police said.

Police are interested in information regarding vehicles parked in a nearby layby overnight.

Those with infromation should contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting reference 37/13512/19, or anonymously via Crimstoppers by calling 0800 555111.