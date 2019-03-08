Quadbike and chainsaw stolen in burglary
PUBLISHED: 14:10 13 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:10 13 March 2019
A quadbike and a chainsaw worth a total of £2,300 were stolen from a garage.
The property in Ipswich Road, Hadleigh was invaded overnight between 10pm on Wednesday, March 6 and 7am on Thursday, March 8.
An unknown suspect gained access to the garage and stole a Yamaha YFZ50 quadbike and a Stihl MS180 chainsaw.
The stolen items are worth a total of £2,300, police said.
Police are interested in information regarding vehicles parked in a nearby layby overnight.
Those with infromation should contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting reference 37/13512/19, or anonymously via Crimstoppers by calling 0800 555111.