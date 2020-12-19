Published: 7:30 AM December 19, 2020

The Hadleigh swimming pool has been tiled and will be ready to welcome visitors by Spring 2021. - Credit: Babergh District Council

The tiling of Hadleigh's new £2.4million swimming pool has been completed - with the council hoping to open it to the public by spring 2021.

The final stage of work on the much-anticipated swimming facilities, being built on the site of the existing Hadleigh Pool and Leisure, started in March this year.

However, as with most things, the process was delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic, and the summer opening was pushed back.

The tiling of the pool tank has now been completed and the project is set to be finished in the new year, with the new pool boasting five 25-metre lanes, disabled access, a sauna, spectator seating, changing places and shower facilities.

The swimming pool at Hadleigh Pool and Leisure is nearing completion. - Credit: Babergh District Council

Councillor Derek Davis, cabinet member for communities at Babergh District Council, said: “I’m pleased that work to build a new swimming pool at Hadleigh Pool and Leisure is well underway despite challenges faced due to the ongoing pandemic. Tiling of the pool tank has recently been completed and good progress continues to be made on this exciting project.

“This is a major £2.4m investment by Babergh District Council, and our leisure partner Abbeycroft Leisure, to ensure our residents have the facilities they need to stay healthy and active for many years to come.

“We are hopeful that the new pool will be finished by spring 2021.”

Hadleigh Pool and Leisure will open by Spring 2021. - Credit: Babergh District Council

The project is being funded by Babergh District Council which is working with its partner Abbeycroft Leisure to invest £2.4m, with £200,000 of funds provided by Hadleigh Town Council and a Sports England grant of £150,000.

The works are being carried out by Rose Builders and originally started in September 2019.