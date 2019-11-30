E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Police warning after potentially deadly morphine left near high street bank

PUBLISHED: 11:34 30 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:34 30 November 2019

The potentially deadly morphine was left near the TSB bank in Hadleigh last night Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk police are urging people to be vigilant after a member of the public lost some prescribed morphine in Hadleigh.

The incident was reported to police yesterday evening after the black M&S bag the potentially deadly substance was contained in was left on the High Street, by the TSB bank ATM, at 4.40pm.

The morphine, called oramorph, could prove fatal or cause serious harm if taken.

If it is recovered, people are being urged to call police on 101, quoting CAD 327 of November 29.

