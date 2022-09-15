Former railway guard, 100, remembers 'amazing' day celebrating coronation

Gladys Garlick from Hadleigh remembers how she spent the day of the Queen's coronation. Gladys turned 100 this year, on July 17. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

While few people can remember a time before the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, a woman from Hadleigh can remember the day she took to the throne.

Gladys Garlick, 100, was 30 years old, married and working in London on the day of the Queen’s coronation on June 2, 1953.

“I was actually working on the day of the coronation,” explained Gladys. “I worked on the underground.”

Gladys had become one of Britain’s first ever female railway guards when the Second World War broke out in 1939, some 14 years previously.

A crowd of people waiting on The Mall for an all-night vigil ahead of the Queen's Coronation procession in 1953. - Credit: PA

Queen Elizabeth II at the scene after her coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey, wearing the St. Edward Crown and carrying the Sceptre and the Rod. - Credit: PA

Queen Elizabeth II, wearing the Imperial State Crown, and the Duke of Edinburgh, dressed in uniform of Admiral of the Fleet, as they wave from the balcony to the onlooking crowds at the gates of Buckingham Palace after the Coronation. - Credit: PA

Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh with their son, the future King Charles III, their daughter Princess Anne, and other members of the Royal Family and guests at Buckingham Palace on return from the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey. - Credit: PA

She lived in London for most of her life, but moved to Hadleigh with her husband in 1984 after her daughter relocated to Ipswich.

“I didn’t see the coronation, but my husband and I did go up to the West End after I’d finished work,” Gladys remembered.

“We went up to Trafalgar Square in the evening. Everybody was singing, dancing, waving flags, and being jolly and enjoying themselves.

“It was amazing, really.”

Gladys said she is not sure when she first heard the Queen speak on the radio.

At the time, she and her husband were living in north London, not far from Finsbury Park.

“We had two rooms, and we had no electricity,” she said. “It was an old house, and there were no electric lights. We didn’t have a radio at the time.”

Gladys said people were pleased to have a young queen take to the throne, after so many kings.

“I’ve seen George V, George VI, I’ve seen quite a few kings as well in my life. I can remember George V celebrating his 25 anniversary when I was still at school.

“They gave crown mugs out with him and the queen on.”

The funeral cortege of King George VI, moving from Horse Guards Parade into the Mall on the way to Paddington Station, borne on a gun carriage. - Credit: PA

Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace with her maids of honour after her coronation in Westminster Abbey. - Credit: PA

Looking back, Gladys can appreciate she saw the beginning of a new chapter in British history, although she did not realise it at the time.

“It was a new era, all the way around. New start, different ideas,” she said.

“I don’t think we thought a lot about it. We’d only been married a couple of years. We just got on with life.

"When you’re young, and you’re busy with your life, you do.”

Gladys celebrated turning 100 at Hintlesham Hall in July, surrounded by her family. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

