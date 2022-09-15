Former railway guard, 100, remembers 'amazing' day celebrating coronation
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
While few people can remember a time before the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, a woman from Hadleigh can remember the day she took to the throne.
Gladys Garlick, 100, was 30 years old, married and working in London on the day of the Queen’s coronation on June 2, 1953.
“I was actually working on the day of the coronation,” explained Gladys. “I worked on the underground.”
Gladys had become one of Britain’s first ever female railway guards when the Second World War broke out in 1939, some 14 years previously.
She lived in London for most of her life, but moved to Hadleigh with her husband in 1984 after her daughter relocated to Ipswich.
“I didn’t see the coronation, but my husband and I did go up to the West End after I’d finished work,” Gladys remembered.
“We went up to Trafalgar Square in the evening. Everybody was singing, dancing, waving flags, and being jolly and enjoying themselves.
“It was amazing, really.”
Gladys said she is not sure when she first heard the Queen speak on the radio.
At the time, she and her husband were living in north London, not far from Finsbury Park.
“We had two rooms, and we had no electricity,” she said. “It was an old house, and there were no electric lights. We didn’t have a radio at the time.”
Gladys said people were pleased to have a young queen take to the throne, after so many kings.
“I’ve seen George V, George VI, I’ve seen quite a few kings as well in my life. I can remember George V celebrating his 25 anniversary when I was still at school.
“They gave crown mugs out with him and the queen on.”
Looking back, Gladys can appreciate she saw the beginning of a new chapter in British history, although she did not realise it at the time.
“It was a new era, all the way around. New start, different ideas,” she said.
“I don’t think we thought a lot about it. We’d only been married a couple of years. We just got on with life.
"When you’re young, and you’re busy with your life, you do.”