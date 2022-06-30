Body of woman found in river in Hadleigh

Breaking

The woman's body was found in the River Brett in Hadleigh - Credit: Archant

The body of a woman has been found in a river in Hadleigh.

Police were called by a member of the public to the River Brett, near Dukes Street, at about 4.20pm on Wednesday.

Fire crews and the ambulance service were also in attendance.

Police have said the body is believed to be that of a woman, aged in her 90s, who had been reported missing that morning.

The death is being treated as unexplained at this time but police do not currently believe there are any suspicious circumstances.

The woman's next of kin have been informed and a file will be prepared for the coroner.