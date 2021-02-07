Former hairdresser swaps scissors for sheep shearing
- Credit: Emma Lodge
A hairdresser has returned to her family's roots by taking on an agricultural apprenticeship after 30 years out of education.
Emma Lodge, from Gislingham, was volunteering at the Museum of East Anglian Life in Stowmarket when an agricultural apprenticeship role cropped up.
The 44-year-old said: "Growing up I worked in a garage for about two days but I left that job and trained to be a hairdresser.
“My dad was an agricultural worker, so this kind of life was in my blood and when my son Lewis and I started volunteering at the museum, I started to think that this life could be for me. This place just captures you.”
Miss Lodge's training is supported by Suffolk Rural College, while at the museum she gets involved in feeding, watering and looking after the animals, machinery maintenance and gives tours of the museum (when they are allowed).
You may also want to watch:
She added: "I love talking to visitors. I’ve heard children say that carrots come from Asda. So our job is to teach visitors the basics and explain to them where our food comes from.”
“Long term, I can’t see myself leaving the museum – it is part of my life. I feel very lucky to have found something that I love doing. You get to work outside and you get to see progress every day.”
Most Read
- 1 More power cuts as Storm Darcy continues to bring problems
- 2 Update on where the heaviest snow will fall in Suffolk this weekend
- 3 LIVE: Storm Darcy hits Suffolk - heavy snow falling, people urged not to travel
- 4 Look inside the most expensive house on the market in Suffolk
- 5 Snow set to get heavier in Suffolk - and continue until Monday night
- 6 Many Suffolk schools announce full closures on Monday due to snow
- 7 Three vehicles crash on A12 as snow covers highways
- 8 Car skids into hedge as snow makes Suffolk driving conditions treacherous
- 9 Suffolk's latest Covid breakdown shows parts of Ipswich have most cases
- 10 Passengers rescued after 4x4 car rolls in snowy field
The mum was recently nominated for a competition called Suffolk Agricultural Apprentice of the Year and received a special award for her efforts in the contest judged the Suffolk Agricultural Association Fram Farmers and the college.
She should have picked up the award at The Suffolk Show, however a big presentation is still planned for 2022 or earlier.
Miss Lodge added: "Achieving something through hard work and study is a big thing for me. I think I may have even played a small part in inspiring my son to work in farming.
"He definitely wants to do something with animals – perhaps be some kind of paramedic vet. We even study together sometimes and I’m so proud of him. I think after all of this, he is a little bit proud of me.”