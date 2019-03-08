E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Suffolk library open again after ceiling leak

PUBLISHED: 10:09 15 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:23 15 November 2019

The roof of Hadleigh Library started leaking after heavy rainfall in Suffolk Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The roof of Hadleigh Library started leaking after heavy rainfall in Suffolk Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Despite a leak at Hadleigh Library yesterday, the doors are open and the public can visit today.

Reports of a leak in the library caused staff to ask the public to leave the building on November 14, when heavy rain hit many parts of Suffolk and caused flooding on several roads.

A spokesman from Suffolk Libraries confirmed that the building has been closed following the ceiling damage until a member of Suffolk County Council's property team attended the incident.

Normal service has resumed and further rain this weekend is not expected to cause any issues to library access in the town.

Most Read

Police launch investigation after woman, 40s, dies at famous pub

Police at The Magpie Inn on Sunday, where a woman died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Travel chaos as A14 closed in both directions after lorry crash

A lorry smashed through the central reservation on the A14 at Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT

Man in 20s in critical condition after being punched and kicked outside pub

The serious assault took place outside the Moon and Starfish pub. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ram raiders use JCB to steal cash machine from Co-op

The Co-op in Debenham was ram raided overnight by offenders using a JCB. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

‘Sloightly on the huh’ – How many of these ‘Suffolk’ words and phrases do you use?

Charlie Haylock said it is crucial we keep a record of our dialect Picture: Friends of Thurston Library

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Police launch investigation after woman, 40s, dies at famous pub

Police at The Magpie Inn on Sunday, where a woman died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Travel chaos as A14 closed in both directions after lorry crash

A lorry smashed through the central reservation on the A14 at Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT

Man in 20s in critical condition after being punched and kicked outside pub

The serious assault took place outside the Moon and Starfish pub. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ram raiders use JCB to steal cash machine from Co-op

The Co-op in Debenham was ram raided overnight by offenders using a JCB. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

‘Sloightly on the huh’ – How many of these ‘Suffolk’ words and phrases do you use?

Charlie Haylock said it is crucial we keep a record of our dialect Picture: Friends of Thurston Library

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Matt Cardle returns to showcase new album at The Apex

Matt Cardle who is returning to The Apex in Bury St Edmunds to showcase new material from his latest album Photo: Apex

Historic hotel building ‘will be brought back to life’ by renovation

The Rutland Arms in Newmarket has planning permission in place for an extensive refurbishment Picture: BEDFORD LODGE

Festive fair to be held as work gets under way on new £1m park

Britain's most easterly point 'Ness Point' in Lowestoft is set to be improved by The Ness park. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

More rain to come this weekend

Parts of Suffolk flooded yesterday because of the excessive rainfall Picture: GLORIA BROWN

‘Delays likely’ warning ahead of overnight roadworks

Essex and Suffolk Water will carry out work on the B1531 Victoria Road in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft overnight on November 28/29, Picture: Google Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists