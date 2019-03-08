Suffolk library open again after ceiling leak

The roof of Hadleigh Library started leaking after heavy rainfall in Suffolk Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Despite a leak at Hadleigh Library yesterday, the doors are open and the public can visit today.

Reports of a leak in the library caused staff to ask the public to leave the building on November 14, when heavy rain hit many parts of Suffolk and caused flooding on several roads.

A spokesman from Suffolk Libraries confirmed that the building has been closed following the ceiling damage until a member of Suffolk County Council's property team attended the incident.

Normal service has resumed and further rain this weekend is not expected to cause any issues to library access in the town.