Woman in 70s taken to hospital with neck and arm injuries
20 September, 2019 - 12:54
A woman in her 70s was taken to hospital with neck injuries and a broken arm following an incident in Halesworth.
Firefighters were called to help stretcher a woman into an ambulance on Friday morning.
The ambulance service had been called to Rectory Green just before 9am.
Help was requested from the fire service, which sent a crew from Halesworth station to the scene.
The Halesworth watch commander then requested the attendance of Leiston's rescue tender for use of a basket stretcher to assist with a difficult extrication.
The ambulance service said a patient was taken to James Paget Hospital A&E department.
No other details were confirmed by the emergency services.
