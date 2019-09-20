E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Woman in 70s taken to hospital with neck and arm injuries

20 September, 2019 - 12:54
The fire service and ambulance service responded to an incident in Halesworth Picture: GOOGLE

A woman in her 70s was taken to hospital with neck injuries and a broken arm following an incident in Halesworth.

Firefighters were called to help stretcher a woman into an ambulance on Friday morning.

The ambulance service had been called to Rectory Green just before 9am.

Help was requested from the fire service, which sent a crew from Halesworth station to the scene.

The Halesworth watch commander then requested the attendance of Leiston's rescue tender for use of a basket stretcher to assist with a difficult extrication.

The ambulance service said a patient was taken to James Paget Hospital A&E department.

No other details were confirmed by the emergency services.

