Twelve fire crews called to tackle serious barn blaze in Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 15:58 11 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:12 11 April 2020

A view of the smoke coming from the barn fire in Wash Lane, from Yoxford Road in Bramfield. Picture: KAREN WATSON

A view of the smoke coming from the barn fire in Wash Lane, from Yoxford Road in Bramfield. Picture: KAREN WATSON

Dozens of firefighters have been called to tackle a large blaze at a barn in Suffolk as wind threatens to spread the flames.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to the incident in Halesworth at 1.22pm this afternoon after reports a barn and several outbuildings at a property had caught fire.

There are ten crews currently attending the scene in Wash Lane, Mells.

Firefighters were initially hoping to stop the spread of the barn blaze, before the nearby outbuildings also caught alight due to the strong winds.

Now they have changed tactics to section off different areas and put them out one by one.

Crews are using jets and hose reels to attempt to get the flames under control.

Initially 12 engines were called to the scene from Leiston, Saxmundham, Wrentham, Southwold, Halesworth, Bungay, Beccles, Haverhill, Lowestoft South – ten remain to tackle the fire.

More follows

