Halesworth Campus 'determined' to deliver swimming pool as planned

Published: 6:00 PM October 15, 2021

An architect's impression of the proposed care home and sports pitch complex in Halesworth - Credit: Feilden+Mawson/Castlemeadow Care

'Positive feedback' was received from members of the public following an exhibition revealing plans for the Halesworth Campus back in September.

If approved by the East Suffolk Council, the site will have a 54-bed care home and 100 'extra care' apartments plus a new £1.66m floodlit, all-weather sports pitch.

Trustees said there were some enthusiastic comments left from the more than 50 residents who saw what is hoped to be delivered over the next few of years.

The care home and sports pitch are set to be built in land off Norwich Road and Harrisons Lane in Halesworth - Credit: Google Earth

Visitors were also able to talk to Sanjay Kaushal, of Castlemeadow Care, and to Sherry Storer, head of the newly re-opened Skills Centre, who offered information about vocational courses offering young people qualifications and the potential for employment across the campus site.

A spokesperson for the Halesworth Trustees said: "It has been a long road getting to this first planning application submission, yet the content has changed very little since the project was first conceived. Adaptation has been key."

The current application for the outdoor floodlit grass and all-weather pitches, is the first of three eventual applications.

Campus trustees are keen to explain that although the first application might appear somewhat limited in scope, the next two applications will include the plans for the rest of the facilities.

A decision on the first application is expected soon.

The care home is set to cost £30million - Credit: Feilden+Mawson/Castlemeadow Care

Meanwhile £1.6 million of Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) has been earmarked for the first phase, meaning construction can start soon on the two pitches.

Next is the application for the sports complex, including 50-station gym, changing facilities, studios for a wide range of classes, a café and all the exterior landscaping including playgrounds and performance space, a trim trail and al fresco seating.

A spokesperson for the trustees said: "What unites everybody in Halesworth is the desire for a swimming pool, and Campus is determined to do everything possible to deliver one as part of a third planning application which will also include a three-court multi-sports hall and hard courts for tennis and netball."

Additionally the Apollo Youth Club building will have to come down once construction starts, but a group is forming within the town to explore the future of youth provision in Halesworth.