First look at £30m care home complex planned for town

Matthew Earth

Published: 7:00 PM January 11, 2021   
An architects' impression of the proposed care home and sports pitch complex in Halesworth

An architect's impression of the proposed care home and sports pitch complex in Halesworth - Credit: Feilden+Mawson/Castlemeadow Care

Architects' impressions of a planned £30million care home and sports pitch complex set to be built in Halesworth have been revealed.

Proposals for the scheme to build a home for up to 54 people, as well as an adjacent sports facility, have been submitted to East Suffolk Council.

The project is a joint venture between Castlemeadow Care, which manages residences across East Anglia, and the Halesworth Campus charity.

The care home is set to cost £30million

The care home is set to cost £30million - Credit: Feilden+Mawson/Castlemeadow Care

The two organisations both lodged their separate planning applications for the development, set to be built on land off Norwich Road and Harrisons Lane, with the district council on January 4.

Castlemeadow Care has said the care home scheme could cost as much as £30m and provide a "state-of-the-art" facility for elderly residents.

A restaurant and hair salon has been included in the proposals, with the firm saying that some of the facilities will be available for use by the wider community.

Outline planning permission will also be sought for exterior care apartments for up to 100 residents to support people to live independently in their own home.

The main access to the care home will be via a new entrance in Norwich Road.

Castlemeadow Care bosses say they are looking forward to working with the community

Castlemeadow Care bosses say they are looking forward to working with the community - Credit: Feilden+Mawson/Castlemeadow Care

Adjacent to Castlemeadow Care's development, a new £1.66m floodlit, all-weather sports pitch is set to be built by Halesworth Campus.

The charity is funding the facility partly through land sales and hopes to have the pitch open by autumn 2022.

Halesworth Campus was set up to provide a hub for health and wellbeing activities for the town, with easy access for the surrounding villages.

Dr Sanjay Kaushal, owner of Castlemeadow Care, said he was looking to work with Halesworth residents throughout the development process.

He said: "A beautifully designed care home will provide a high standard of much needed care to the area.

"This will be followed by a second phase, which will provide apartments to residents looking for beautiful surroundings, whilst at the same time being able to access a high level of care.

"Thank you to all the teams and organisations that have made this planning application possible, and I especially look forward to working with the residents of Halesworth to provide an outstanding level of care in the area."

