Market town’s Christmas lights switch-on cancelled

The annual Halesworth Christmas lights switch-on regularly attracts large crowds, but this year's event has been cancelled Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Halesworth’s annual Christmas lights switch-on has been cancelled this year due to fears of spreading coronavirus.

The event, typically held at the end of November, regularly sees hundreds of visitors head to Halesworth town centre to mark the beginning of the festive period.

But Halesworth Events Management (HEM), which hosts the event, has confirmed the 2020 switch-on will not go ahead - with social gatherings likely to be banned for at least the next few months.

Despite the cancellation and lack of fundraising throughout the year, HEM has said there are “sufficient funds” to display Christmas trees and lights throughout the Throroughfare and Market Place as normal.

HEM said: “We feel it would be irresponsible to hold such an event and encourage a large gathering of people, which could lead to transmission of the virus.

“We hope that by putting up the trees and lights in mid-November will help bring some festive cheer to everyone.”

