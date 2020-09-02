E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Market town’s Christmas lights switch-on cancelled

PUBLISHED: 15:57 02 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:37 02 September 2020

The annual Halesworth Christmas lights switch-on regularly attracts large crowds, but this year's event has been cancelled Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

The annual Halesworth Christmas lights switch-on regularly attracts large crowds, but this year's event has been cancelled Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Halesworth’s annual Christmas lights switch-on has been cancelled this year due to fears of spreading coronavirus.

The event, typically held at the end of November, regularly sees hundreds of visitors head to Halesworth town centre to mark the beginning of the festive period.

But Halesworth Events Management (HEM), which hosts the event, has confirmed the 2020 switch-on will not go ahead - with social gatherings likely to be banned for at least the next few months.

You may also want to watch:

Despite the cancellation and lack of fundraising throughout the year, HEM has said there are “sufficient funds” to display Christmas trees and lights throughout the Throroughfare and Market Place as normal.

HEM said: “We feel it would be irresponsible to hold such an event and encourage a large gathering of people, which could lead to transmission of the virus.

“We hope that by putting up the trees and lights in mid-November will help bring some festive cheer to everyone.”

MORE: Will Suffolk theatres reopen in time for panto season?

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Ed Sheeran celebrates birth of first child Lyra

Ed Sheeran today has announced the birth of his baby daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA IMAGES/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

Latest ‘R’ rate for east revealed as scientists say England number could be above 1

The latest R number for the east of England has been published by the Government (stock photo) Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Retired postman fined £100 after not being able to pay for parking in cash

Anthony Meikle was left frustrated when he got fined after being unable to figure out how to pay for parking in Ipswich without cash. Picture: ANTHONY MEIKLE

Land earmarked for 22 new homes on sale for £1.6m

Land with plans for 22-home estate in Violet Hill Road, Stowmarket up for £1.3m sale. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Motorist held after driving on wrong side of A14

A motorist has been held on suspicion of drink driving after being stopped driving along the A14 in the wrong direction. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Ed Sheeran celebrates birth of first child Lyra

Ed Sheeran today has announced the birth of his baby daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA IMAGES/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

Latest ‘R’ rate for east revealed as scientists say England number could be above 1

The latest R number for the east of England has been published by the Government (stock photo) Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Retired postman fined £100 after not being able to pay for parking in cash

Anthony Meikle was left frustrated when he got fined after being unable to figure out how to pay for parking in Ipswich without cash. Picture: ANTHONY MEIKLE

Land earmarked for 22 new homes on sale for £1.6m

Land with plans for 22-home estate in Violet Hill Road, Stowmarket up for £1.3m sale. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Motorist held after driving on wrong side of A14

A motorist has been held on suspicion of drink driving after being stopped driving along the A14 in the wrong direction. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Victim punched, kicked and hit with shop sign in ‘cruel and nasty’ attack

Flynn Matthews was jailed for nine months at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Popular former bike shop set to be sold at auction

A former bike shop in Wickham Market has gone up for sale Picture: MARK WILLETT

Has the town centres’ loss been good news for Suffolk’s independent businesses?

Queues are a regular sight outside Krusty's shop in Dales Road, Ipswich. Picture: PAUL GEATER

East Suffolk Council gives backing to hold vote on Felixstowe BID

Businesses in Felixstowe will decide on whether to form a BID this autumn. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

What you need to know about the £2bn Kickstarter scheme and how to apply

Chancellor Rishi Sunak (left) and prime minister Boris Johnson leave 10 Downing Street, for a Cabinet meeting to be held at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) in London, ahead of MPs returning to Westminster after the summer recess. Picture: STEFAN ROUSSEAU/PA WIRE