News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Improving town's connectivity could 'attract more residents and visitors'

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 4:30 PM May 11, 2021   
A new supermarket is set to be built in Halesworth town centre Picture: MIKE PAGE

Plans to improve connectivity in Halesworth have been unveiled - Credit: Archant

Proposals to improve connectivity routes throughout Halesworth and ensure the "sustainability and economic viability" of the town centre have been unveiled.

London-based architectural firm We Made That was commissioned by the Halesworth neighbourhood plan steering group to look at schemes which could attract more people to the town.

After previously visiting Suffolk, the architects held a webinar detailing their findings and recommendations to Halesworth residents on Monday evening.

The hour-long presentation on the project focussed on a number of aspects of the town, including the railway station, marketplace and car parks.

We Made That proposed a redevelopment of the route between the station and the Thoroughfare that would "create a better moment of arrival" for visitors.

The architects also suggested the construction of a car park off Saxons Way - close to a site where a supermarket could be built.

You may also want to watch:

Another proposal was to "create an improved visual connection" between the Thoroughfare and Market Place  so people know the stalls are.

The webinar included a question and answer segment with the architects over their plans and included a survey for residents to complete.

Most Read

  1. 1 'Beautiful inside and out': Tragedy as mum dies 48 hours after giving birth
  2. 2 Ipswich Town reveal full retained list as six first-teamers get extended stays and eight depart
  3. 3 Town confirm four more exits at end of season
  1. 4 Town take up contract options on duo with plenty of departures still expected
  2. 5 Armed police box in cars on A12 after men seen 'fighting with swords'
  3. 6 Search for man after girl, 10, accosted at B&M store in Stowmarket
  4. 7 Exit Interview: Farewell to Ipswich Town's most iconic player of the last decade
  5. 8 'The honour of my life' - Chambers' message to Town fans after departure confirmed
  6. 9 Suffolk estate which featured on TV show on the market for £1.25m
  7. 10 Town remain in talks with Edwards over new deal

Joyce Moseley, chairwoman of the neighbourhood plan steering group, said the scheme had received the backing of Halesworth Town Council.

She told the webinar: "We felt ensuring the sustainability and economic viability of the town centre seemed a really top priority for the plan.

"To make it more economically viable, we needed to find ways to attract more residents and visitors and improve the experience even more once they were here.

"There were various things that struck us and certainly struck our colleagues at We Made That when they came to visit.

"You get to the end of the Thoroughfare at the Angel and you wouldn't know the market place was just around the corner. The amount of traffic in the Thoroughfare still worried people.

"We've discussed the ideas with the town council and it's great that they felt the same as us and felt fresh eyes were needed to take a look.

"The idea is that We Made That will come up with costed options that could bring about change and improvements."

Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A man has died after being involved in a collision with a lorry on the A14 at Stowmarket

A14

Man in 20s dies in collision between lorry and pedestrian on A14

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 30-12-2020 of Dundee United goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist. Issue date: Friday April

Football

Ipswich Town transfer rumours: Blues linked with goalkeeper and coaching...

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Suffolk County Council and Ipswich Borough Council election count 2021, at the Ipswich Corn Exchang

Suffolk County Council

Tories retain control but Greens surge: Suffolk election results in full

Jason Noble Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

Video

Van's roof torn off as it gets stuck under Suffolk bridge

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus