Improving town's connectivity could 'attract more residents and visitors'

Proposals to improve connectivity routes throughout Halesworth and ensure the "sustainability and economic viability" of the town centre have been unveiled.

London-based architectural firm We Made That was commissioned by the Halesworth neighbourhood plan steering group to look at schemes which could attract more people to the town.

After previously visiting Suffolk, the architects held a webinar detailing their findings and recommendations to Halesworth residents on Monday evening.

The hour-long presentation on the project focussed on a number of aspects of the town, including the railway station, marketplace and car parks.

We Made That proposed a redevelopment of the route between the station and the Thoroughfare that would "create a better moment of arrival" for visitors.

The architects also suggested the construction of a car park off Saxons Way - close to a site where a supermarket could be built.

Another proposal was to "create an improved visual connection" between the Thoroughfare and Market Place so people know the stalls are.

The webinar included a question and answer segment with the architects over their plans and included a survey for residents to complete.

Joyce Moseley, chairwoman of the neighbourhood plan steering group, said the scheme had received the backing of Halesworth Town Council.

She told the webinar: "We felt ensuring the sustainability and economic viability of the town centre seemed a really top priority for the plan.

"To make it more economically viable, we needed to find ways to attract more residents and visitors and improve the experience even more once they were here.

"There were various things that struck us and certainly struck our colleagues at We Made That when they came to visit.

"You get to the end of the Thoroughfare at the Angel and you wouldn't know the market place was just around the corner. The amount of traffic in the Thoroughfare still worried people.

"We've discussed the ideas with the town council and it's great that they felt the same as us and felt fresh eyes were needed to take a look.

"The idea is that We Made That will come up with costed options that could bring about change and improvements."